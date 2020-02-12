Snoop Dogg apologized on his Instagram to Gayle King on Wednesday, saying that he had “overreacted” to an interview the moderator of “CBS This Morning” had with Lisa Leslie about the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

“Gayle King, I pulled you down publicly by derogatingly attacking you based on emotion. I’m angry with questions you asked. Overreacted, ”said the rapper. “Should have handled it differently. I was brought up much better. Therefore, I would like to apologize publicly to you for the language I have used, to make you aware of your name and to be disrespectful. “

Snoop was one of several celebrities who criticized King for her survey, which focused heavily on Bryant’s rape trial in 2003. The rapper accused King of being opportunistic after Bryant’s death and not defending black men.

“Why are you attacking us all? We, your people. You don’t come to f – in Harvey Weinstein and ask him stupid questions, ”he said in a video last week.

King later said the clip was taken out of context to show the most striking part of the full interview she had with Leslie. Oprah Winfrey then said in later comments that King received death threats for her questions.

“I didn’t want it to be that way. I just expressed myself for a friend who wasn’t here to defend myself. Many people look up to me and they love me and appreciate me, so I want to let them know that it’s okay to fix the problem if you screw it up and say you’re wrong. “Snoop said.” I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk. Private. Have a good day.”

In a video Yashar Ali shared on Twitter last week, Snoop King seemed to be threatening and called her a “funky dog-head b-h”.

“How dare you torch my mother – in the name of the homeboy, punk mother. Respect the family and withdraw, b – before we get you,” he said.

At the weekend, Snoop retracted some of his comments before officially apologizing on Wednesday.

“When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family,” he said on Saturday. “Well, with that said, what do I look like if I want a 70-year-old woman to be harmed? I was brought up much better … I don’t want her to be harmed and I didn’t threaten her. I just said, “Try it out. Out of pocket for what you do and we’ll watch you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy. ‘ “

King said in her own social media video that she was moved by Leslie’s comments on Bryant’s rape trial in 2003 and heard her message “leave it alone”.

“It was very powerful when she looked into my eyes as a member of the media and said it was time for the media to leave it alone and to withdraw. During the interview I asked more questions because I wanted to make sure that her position and perspective were very clear, and in the end when she said it was time to leave it alone, “said King.” It is very annoying for me that the network does the great part and does it online for Providing people who haven’t seen the entire interview, and that’s something I have to deal with, and it will be an intense discussion about it. “

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In 2003, a 19-year-old hotel concierge accused Bryant of raping her in 2003, but the case was later settled out of court in 2005.

Watch Snoop’s full Instagram apology video from Wednesday below: