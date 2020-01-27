advertisement

Watch: Cast member Melissa Villaseñor stopped at the weekend update to inform Colin Jost of the Oscar for Best Picture nominations.

With the Oscars just around the corner, “Saturday Night Live” started at the weekend with a surprisingly convincing analysis of the nominees for “Best Film”. When visiting Colin Jost’s Weekend Update Desk, cast member Melissa Villaseñor Jost told the nominees for the best film and sang an extremely silly song about “Joker” and “The Irishman”. However, Villaseñor critics and Oscar seem to disagree with voters who have both praised. The point of every seductive little song is her shrugging conclusion that both films are really about “white male rage”.

The song “Joker” begins with the lyrics: “Joaquin Phoenix, thin, thin, still laughs scary, scary.” Villaseñor sings about a brisk beat that sounds like a synthesizer that spits out a previously recorded samba and its shoulders up weighs like a lounge singer from the fifties. The kicker is as follows: “But what this film is really about is white male anger, white male anger, white male anger.”

Jost played the heterosexual man and said to Villaseñor’s song: “It just seemed to be a description of the film, and then it became a strange social commentary.”

You can imagine what happens when she switches to Martin Scorsese’s Netflix masterpiece “The Irishman” even though it contains this satisfying rhyme: “It’s three hours long, they’re old and they’re young, and it’s white male anger white male anger anger, white male anger. “

“Saturday Night Live” aired on January 25 last week and was the 11th episode of season 45 of the NBC sketch show. Oscar-nominated Adam Driver was the moderator of the musical Halsey. (The driver is nominated for best actor because it is his turn to have his father fight for custody of his son during a controversial divorce in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.)

In a sketch titled “Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now?”, In which Kylo Ren is hidden as an intern at First Order on board the Star Destroyer, he repeated his role as Kylo Ren in “Star Wars”. It’s worth checking what Driver says “okay boomer” before a storm trooper tells him to take “deez util”.

Check out the Villaseñor clip below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT0h0tXXBzc (/ embed)

