advertisement

In contrast to last week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” by football player J.J. Watt, this week there is no exact one-to-one relationship between the host (RuPaul) and the Sunday evening event (the Academy Awards). But the year is 2020, and RuPaul is finally hosting “SNL”, and that’s enough reason to blow up “Supermodel (You Better Work)” – a RuPaul jam 1992 – how you read that.

Host: RuPaul

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fBPpcTL0hw (/ embed)

RuPaul has been a celebrity for almost 30 years, but it’s only his first time moderating “SNL”. According to the opening monologue, this is not just about being totally funny. Instead, one thing that really drives it home is just how committed a speaker – and moderator – is RuPaul, if you don’t already know about RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s honestly the most effortless and safest thing RuPaul sees in this episode, which is usually a good sign, but in this case it’s the top of a cliff that the episode plunges into as it progresses.

advertisement

RuPaul’s biggest weakness in this episode is reading cues. Yes, you should read the cue cards in “SNL” and one of the things that annoy Lorne Michaels is trying to get off the book. However, in this episode, RuPaul was more about getting the cue cards right than actually editing the sketches.

connected

connected

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z3hTmvKe0A (/ embed)

Chad: “Are you a man?”

RuPaul: “Didn’t you know that?”

Chad: “No.”

RuPaul: “Huh.”

This isn’t an insult to the sketch, but it might be time to retire Pete Davison’s Chad now. Or at least very soon. There really is no other place for this recurring figure, as this sketch represents another real change in format. The sketch also served as the most comfortable RuPaul feeling in a sketch, apparently as a prelude without reference cards to look down on, only as a sketch to replay.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1xA7B4SY6A (/ embed)

“The Library” was by far RuPaul’s best sketch in the episode, especially because it was the live sketch that he felt most comfortable in. The “read” / “read” confusion is pretty obvious once RuPaul is introduced as himself, but the execution is really what makes the sketch work. RuPaul was also absolutely right with “Madeline”: “I have bad news, child: the Eiffel Tower is not in the forest. Girl, you Betta pull France right, bitch. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3CMVGMeBo0 (/ embed)

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon really just do it oddly specific Sketches together, and this sketch could be the height of it. It is good? Is it bad? Yes. RuPaul honestly couldn’t have been in the sketch, and it wouldn’t matter. Hopefully Rudy Giuliani loved or hated this sketch.

Best sketch of the night: “Family Charades”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEuzI9RNWqc (/ embed)

First of all, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd never have to stop sketching together. There is always something special when it happens. Second, “Family Charades” begins with a strange but funny note: Beck Bennett’s character initiates the concept of “high stakes charades”, although Kate McKinnon’s wife doesn’t agree. It’s just one of those supposedly crazy moments that really set the tone. But once we get to the meat, it’s just funny. From the Johnson family (Nwodin, Thompson, Redd, and RuPaul) who just talked throughout their charades, pointed to Bennett, and just got “12 years a slave” until Kyle Mooney’s rapidly growing anger that they were playing the game wrong to Bennett’s “How” do they just get on? “To” Marlon Wayan’s face “- the sketch only escalates until the Johnsons finally claim the promised $ 5,000 (and the house).

The only problem is the read-in of the queue card mentioned by RuPaul, which brings an otherwise fast and fluid sketch to a standstill.

Worst sketch of the night: “Thirsty cops”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1aYskVkV5E (/ embed)

It’s been two years since the original “Thirsty Cops” sketch was made, and while the original wasn’t exactly brilliant, Nwodim and Leslie Jones had chemistry as the title cops. This sketch still had problems with pace and flow, which is still the case here, now with RuPaul as Nwodim’s partner in thirst. It also doesn’t really help that Davidson is the thirst trap, because it’s not that he can save a sketch if the rest are not that big. he is just breaking and hopes the sketch will end soon. However, “Thirsty Cops” seems to have no end in sight all the time.

Best Actress: Cecily Strong

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NgtRC3NYa4 (/ embed)

RuPaul likes the icon “The night the lights went out in Georgia”, but with this “SNL” Cecily Strong really became and embodied the spirit of a Sugarbaker woman. “Designing Women” is now streamed on Hulu. This is really the reason why someone has to make this sketch. (It also speaks to how RuPaul could literally have hosted “SNL” when “Designing Women” was still broadcasting.) Of course, Stark kills as a recurring weekend update character, Cathy Anne, but channels her inner Dixie Carter is the real source of her power in this Episode.

The biggest moment for RuPaul in this episode – outside of “The Library” – is this sketch. His “Lock the doors!” – The moment that Chloe Fineman’s character joins (“You did it!”) Is the only moment in this sketch when he really stages Strong.

Best male actor: Beck Bennett

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNVRMAmNO98 (/ embed)

There’s no reason for the “Boop-It” sketch in this episode, and it’s the episode’s runaway – which is why it felt wrong to call it the best sketch of the night – but Beck Bennett’s sad father, drunken spiral for this bop it riff it’s breathtakingly beautiful. This is all the better since he was “Above Average Competitive” at “Family Charades” and the whole sketch was mixed up.

Final thoughts

This episode is a case in which each sketch has been expertly crafted and tailored to its host, but the execution leaves much to be desired. The most comfortable and effortless that RuPaul feels in this episode is a preliminary sketch – which applies to pretty much every host, whether shaky or not – and “The Library”. And the latter really only works as well as it does because of the reads. RuPaul is a talented performer and entertainer, but a live sketch performer may not be his strong suit. At least not in this format.

And not a single “drag race” sketch? Come on!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vx6J1KnS0h8 (/ embed)

Jost: And does she laugh or cry?

Fineman: Neither! She plays! “

Chloe Fineman is a “SNL” newbie who has always thrown the little she has to do out of the park, and this episode gives her a great chance of doing it with a weekend update feature than herself. Melissa Villaseñor has already dealt with the anger of white men in her Oscar feature film. That is why Fineman takes a different approach that focuses on the women of the Oscars and their vehicle-based actions. It’s really a good time to show how good an Impressionist and Actress Fineman are, and she knocks it out of the park. “Do you feel at home, Colin?”

Grade: C-

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement