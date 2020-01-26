advertisement

In this week’s “SNL” Adam Driver heralded the new year for the sketch comedy institution, demonstrating how funny it is again.

Adam Driver is undoubtedly a talented actor, but as he proved with his previous appearances on Saturday Night Live, he’s also a pretty funny guy. (Sure, he proved that in his films too, but the live sketch comedy is a little different, do you dig?) The combination of this talented actor thing – like he’s currently for the Best Actor Oscar for “Marriage Story” is nominated – and the SNL authors, who give it strange things to do, make a particularly funny combination every time it is hosted.

The best sign of the new year for “SNL” is that the first monologue from 2020 is an original. No vocal monologue, no audience Q&A, no cast participation. Only Adam Driver – you know, “Adam from Girls” and “Kylo Ren from the Space One” – prove that, unlike the characters he plays, he is calm. Chill enough to finally notice that the subway is set for “SNL” (“I can’t take the train, I would be bullied”). Chill enough to explain that he smiles really bad (“I look like a kidnapped person is trying to send a message with my eyes.”), Cold enough to interact with fans (“Hey man, you look like a Star Wars fan – no offense ”).

And, of course, cool enough to wait until a certain sketch (“I can’t say whether it’s really transphobic or just really out of date.”) Is temporary. Given how the show ends after Halsey’s second appearance, his plan really seems to have worked.

With the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and driver hosting, “SNL” had to continue its original Kylo Ren sketch “Undercover Boss”. And the sequel didn’t disappoint, with Driver’s Ren as Randy, the intern who now “learned” sentences like “Okay, Boomer”. It is also impressive that a “SNL” sketch shows how monstrous Ren is and does. The moment he befriends Chloe Fineman’s character – the victim of sexism at work – and kills her when she tells him that she “wants to fly like Luke Skywalker” and not Kylo Ren is in a nutshell so relaxed and funny That makes the callback hit “Okay, Boomer” even more difficult. (“And now you’re going to die like him too. Okay, boomer?”)

With “Slow” Adam Driver brings back the lower register “Inside Llewyn Davis”, only lower. And slower. Working with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd on a pre-made sketch is always a pleasure, and this slow R&B jam is no exception. Above all that will slow down and slow down everything (until they finally get down to business).

Best Sketches of the Night: “Sleepover” & “Marrying Ketchups”

Mark Harmon / “NCIS” runner, Kate McKinnons Megan, who doesn’t understand how periods work (or at least should work), looks back at Adam Driver as “the hot father”. This sketch is some of McKinnon’s best work for some time, as well as a sketch that keeps rising up before it ends with a literal bang.

Obviously, “SNL” would want to do a “marriage story” riff, and luckily we have a wedding story instead, based on the simple concept of “marrying” the ketchups in a diner. That could have been lame. Instead, this sketch, in all its melodramatic splendor, literally gasped the live audience: “Unlike some people, I don’t have to pat him on the back for him to appear.” The whole spice pun was wonderful, and both driver and Cecily Strong also campaigned for the audience to gnaw their palms despite this absurd premise.

Worst sketch of the night: “Cheerleading Show”

This is another case where a “worst” sketch is more like a “weakest” than an actively bad sketch. “Cheerleading Show” (where the Netflix show “Cheer” is, as it is called) is a good sketch for everyone involved to play around with, and Driver plays well against Heidi Gardner. But the sketch has no way, with an ending that doesn’t help everything that was before.

Best female actors: Kate McKinnon & Cecily Strong

This is definitely more of an “all hands” episode of “SNL” – with the exception of Pete Davidson – on deck, which is great as it doesn’t tend to have an actor dominating the show. But Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong deserve to be selected for this episode. It is a great pleasure for McKinnon to come back from the break and not to play the characters that we see over and over again. Instead, there is freshness with her as the devil in the cold and then – what makes her particularly an MVP of this episode – as Megan in “Sleepover”.

For Strong, her appearance in “Marrying Ketchups” is the epitome of commitment, even more than a driver who is committed to this commitment. In this sequel to Science Show, Strong made the most constant laugh.

Best Male Actor: Adam Driver

Sometimes it is a sign of a weak episode when someone other than an actor is the best actor. But in this episode, Driver’s Excellence is really an example of how the cast and material just highlight and highlight him as a moderator while still just shining.

For example, the smallest part of Driver in the episode is the “Del Taco Shoot”, a simple sketch that understands how fun reps are. His character (the vice president of branding at Del Taco) is strange from the start, but the sketch doesn’t even focus on everything. And yet, when driver gets involved to recite the line and bully Kyle Mooney’s Douglas, he’s there. So strange. So great.

And “Medieval Times” is great because there are meta comments on method actors who are idiots, even at the lowest level, that make it easy for drivers to get started again.

Final thoughts

This week’s weekend update included two of the worst things in the Colin-Jost and Michael-Che era of the weekend update: Jost immediately undermined every joke at his expense and Ches apathy, even though he’s co-managing a show, at least pretends to care about the political climate of the United States. Che’s indifference and deliberate ignorance is what it is, but Jost, who undercuts jokes, is an actual problem that can and should be changed. (Similar to Che’s reaction to bombing a joke, but Che’s just like that.)

This edition is specifically included in Melissa Villaseñor’s Oscars feature in Update when Jost tells the joker “Joker” (that he looks at it every day while he trains) and then the edition about “The Irishman” (which he sees at Christmas looked alone). , Jost makes a face that basically says, “I can’t believe I said that line.” It’s “SNL” – everyone says stupid lines for comedy reasons, and they don’t care how stupid it is after the fact. With the exception of Jost, whose reaction should really let people know, that’s not true. Weekend Update Anchors don’t have to act like characters – and that’s even the joke when it comes to Jost’s Pete Buttigieg – but being a Weekend Update Anchor still requires performance. It doesn’t do well to make faces that indicate how stupid a line you have said or respond after a joke bomb. It only sabotages the entire segment.

If the rest of the season follows the draft of this episode, it will be a very good season. The show returns from the winter break with a celebrity cameo (Jon Lovitz who gets the “WOO!” Response from the crowd) in a cold open that shows the strengths of the entire cast, not just Lovitz’s. On the Adam Driver front, “SNL” was good for him on all three of his hosts, but this third time was perhaps the most consistent way to understand what worked for him. He’s not a particularly intense guy – he’s just an actor who loves to play characters and gets involved in any role, no matter how funny or specific it may be.

A question about the open cold: Has anyone ever wondered why hell is more populated with living visitors than with actually dead people? Because the driver Jeffrey Epstein was the only person who actually died.

Note: A-

