There is nothing to suggest that this week’s cold opening on “ SNL ” was going to concern the trial of Donald Trump’s impeachment of the Senate.

While the trial is now almost guaranteed to end in an acquittal after the Republicans blocked attempts to present new witnesses and documents, ‘SNL’ has decided to change things with the version of the impeachment trial that everything the world wanted.

On the one hand, it all went from an informed political review to a high octane reality show with Judge Mathis of the reality show of the same name replacing Justice Roberts. From there it gets even crazier.

You have John Bolton in there, called Dr. Seuss’ Lorax, Lindsey Graham in a “ Matlock ” suit, Hunter Biden riding and vaping while he’s at it, and of course, Donald Trump channeling Harvey Weinstein because they “overlap in a few places”.

