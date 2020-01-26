advertisement

News of the early death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California has upset the world of sports and sneakers. His loyal fans share what the baller meant to them.

Some spoke to FN today and gave insight into what made Bryant a unique talent.

“I can’t stop crying. His work ethic was incredible,” the renowned sneaker collector Mayor told FN. “This is one of his quotes that is close to my heart: ‘Haters are a good problem. Nobody hates the good guys. They hate the good guys Huge. “

The famous sneaker YouTuber Foamer Simpson, who is a well-known basketball fan, told FN that the NBA will never be the same again with Bryant’s death.

“I’m completely shattered. It still doesn’t feel real. I grew up with Kobe Bryant – we all did that, ”said Foamer Simpson. “It has influenced my life so profoundly. The NBA hasn’t been the same since he left, and basketball will never be the same when he’s gone. “

Isack Fadlon, owner of the LA-based sneaker boutique Sportie LA, said Bryant was not just a basketball and sneaker icon, but an important part of Los Angeles history.

“As a family that grew up in Los Angeles, we were devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Kobe was deeply rooted in the city of Los Angeles. His influence on our city began with basketball but went beyond sport “Fadlon told FN.” His legendary personality was felt everywhere; whether you were a basketball fanatic or rarely saw a game, the name Kobe meant something to you. It hit you. You wanted the Kobe jersey. You needed it a pair of Kobe kicks. While his genius led the Lakers to five championships on the pitch, he was a champion off the pitch too. He will be sorely missed and we will all endeavor to honor his legacy in some way. “

Aside from his legendary career when he won five NBA titles in his 20 seasons with the Lakers, the Black Mamba had a tremendous impact on the sneaker community.

Bryant started his NBA career with Adidas, first laced up the bold EQT Elevation and later wore five signature looks with the Three Stripes.

When his time at Adidas ended, the baller had the most historic time without sneakers in the history of professional athletes and met the best models from the top brands in the sport (including the Reebok question and several Air Jordans).

Bryant joined Nike in 2003 and first played in the brand’s Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 style. The Swoosh’s first signature shoe, the Zoom Kobe 1, made its debut on the pitch in 2005.

After retiring in 2016, Nike continued to deliver looks with his name that were and still are worn by today’s best ballers, including DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo (until he got his own signature sneaker).

Bryant was drafted No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 in the NBA draft and traded to the Lakers. During his 20-year career, the baller received two NBA Finals MVP Awards and was the Liga MVP in 2008.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California this morning with five passengers. This was first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by the County Sheriff’s Department in LA. He was 41 years old.

