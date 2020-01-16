advertisement

Although NBA star Stephen Curry is injured, Under Armor continues to release new colors for his latest signature shoe, the Curry 7. The latest look is inspired by the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, right on time for Black History Month.

The limited edition of Under Armor Curry 7 “Our History” was inspired by the Golden State Warriors’ trip to the museum in February 2018 and Curry’s fascination with the venue, designed by architect David Adjaye, according to the brand. According to Under Armor, the brand and the baller reflected the journey when they developed the design and concept for the BHM shoe.

The Curry 7 “Our History” shoe features layers of brown, olive, and bronze (as well as neon green) that are reminiscent of the three-tier exterior of the museum. Under Armor delved further into the topic and placed the longitude and latitude of the museum on the “Heel” tab.

The Under Armor Curry 7 “Our History” will arrive at UA.com, UA Brand Houses and select retailers on January 20 and will be available for retail for $ 140. Before release, a limited number of pairs will appear on the SC30 product wall at the Chase Center Warriors Shop in Thrive City, San Francisco on January 18.

Under Armor Curry 7 “Our Story”.

