Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club print and Reebok have recently brought some instant classics to the table, including a sneaker line launched at ComplexCon Long Beach in November and a space cig Kinetica line last week. However, the best collaboration between the two may not have hit the stores yet.

The next collaboration will combine one of NBA icon Allen Iverson’s renowned signature sneakers, Answer 5, with a popular color scheme for the Icecream Board Flip, a classic sneaker that came on the market almost 15 years ago. For the collaboration, the “Pink Lemonade” palette from the Board Flip was used, in which several shades of pink with yellow matches were used. This shoe is called “Cherry Tomato”.

The Answer V still offers the design and technology the brand used when Iverson wore it in the 2001/02 season, including a low-cut design for mobility, DMX cushioning, and a heel strap with Velcro for a secure fit.

The BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V will be available on February 16 at the BBC Icecream flagship store in New York City. The sneakers will retail for $ 180.

BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V.

CREDIT: Reebok

The heels of the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V.

CREDIT: Reebok

A top view of the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V.

CREDIT: Reebok

The outsole of the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V.

CREDIT: Reebok

