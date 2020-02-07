advertisement

The Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok delivered a successful collaboration at ComplexCon Long Beach in 2019, and the two are back with another sneaker that you don’t have to buy at an event.

The Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica is now available, a look with a black upper and a print with a space motif that sits on a neon green midsole and an outsole with a moon surface. (Reebok said the aesthetics were inspired by the proprietor Pharrell Williams’ fascination with space.) The tongues offer an atypical approach to cobranding and add the Reebok Vector logo to the helmet of the legendary BBC Spaceman image.

Although the look is ideal for the lifestyle consumer, the Zig Kinetica was built with a sole unit designed for athletic performance. (It’s a nod to its bold and aggressive Zig technology that was introduced in 2010.)

The Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica is now available online at Reebok.com, ChampsSports.com and BBCicecream.com. It is also available from the BBC Icecream flagship store in New York City. The retail price is $ 160.

Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica.

CREDIT: Reebok

