Nike and Stephane Ashpool’s fashion brands Pigalle have collaborated too many fanfares several times, and the two have teamed up again to create a must-have line. The designer and label founder said the collection was inspired by “the power of sport to drive the world forward”.

The product range, which will be available in stores before the end of the month, includes revised Converse sneakers. The lineup offers new interpretations of the classic Chuck 70 low silhouette and the new All Star Pro BB performance basketball style.

There are two new Chuck 70s looks that come in bold colors (one with a cream tone for most of the upper and the other mostly blue with a muted green base). Another personal touch that Ashpool added is the phrase “The Power of Music to Move the World” written on the shoe, which, according to Nike, supports his desire to bring cultures together and “a holistic view of the progressive value of sport and To promote art “.

The All Star Pro BB of the collection was designed by Pigalle so that it is predominantly white and has multiple hits in bright colors.

The All Star Pro BB – the first collaboration with this silhouette – made its debut during the presentation of Pigalle Spring 20 at Paris Fashion Week Men. To present the shoe, Pigalle recruited NBA star Kelly Oubre, who is a Converse ambassador is.

The Converse x Pigalle Chuck 70 and All-Star Pro BB and a collection with Nike will be available on January 25th at Nike.com, Converse.com and select retailers.

