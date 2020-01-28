advertisement

A company that hit the headlines for fraud and corruption was selected by the Squamish district to design and inspect a 200-meter sea dike and new water access.

The district will provide SNC Lavalin with $ 248,792 as a consultant for the project, which will be built in Xwu’nekw Park on the canoe shelter of the Mamquam Blind Channel.

While the council voted unanimously on January 21 to elect SNC as a consultant for this project, there was some discussion about the company’s history.

advertisement

Coun. Chris Pettingill noted that the company has made headlines lately.

For example, The Globe and Mail reported that a unit of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was found guilty of fraud related to activities in Libya. It will pay a $ 280 million fine and a three-year suspended sentence, the newspaper reports.

The Globe also recently reported that an SNC official was convicted of allegations of corruption affecting the company’s operations in Libya.

“SNC Lavalin has been in the news many times, so I asked myself: do we have a company criminal record check as part of our process [call for proposals]?” said Pettingill.

Community director general Gary Buxton said there is no such process.

“There is no procedure to follow. You cannot do a criminal record check on business units,” said Buxton. “So you rely on the news, which is sporadic at best.”

Buxton said the company has a global reach, but the district will deal with the company’s employees in the Vancouver office.

“[There is] a lot of legal background to when and when you can blacklist companies, and we’re still a long way from being at this point,” he said.

In terms of design, the council previously supported the use of a sheet pile dike, which was located at the average watermark.

In terms of funding, the upcoming draft financial plan has estimated $ 6 million with the expectation that $ 4 million will come from provincial and federal grants.

Unused funds in 2020 would be transferred to flood protection projects in the coming year.

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement