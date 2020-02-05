advertisement

Snap Inc.’s big turnaround was a great success on Tuesday afternoon: the company’s share price fell 13% after narrowly missing Wall Street sales estimates for the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter revenue decline overshadowed the Snapchat parent and posted a profit on an adjusted basis.

For the fourth quarter, Snap reported 44% year-over-year sales growth to $ 560.9 million, which was a few million dollars below analysts’ forecasts. Snap’s earnings of 3 cents per share, on the other hand, exceeded the estimates of 1 cent EPS.

The lack of sales in the fourth quarter, however, seemed to trigger Snap’s share falling 13% in the first few hours from $ 19 a share to $ 16.50 a share.

Snapchat added 8 million new users – an increase of 17% over the previous year. However, this apparently wasn’t enough to offset Wall Street’s dissatisfaction with fourth quarter sales. In total, Snapchat closed in 2019 with 218 million active users per day. After a sad 2018 year in which a flawed overhaul of the Android app helped Snapchat lose a few million users, Snapchat added 32 million users last year.

“The strength of our core business gives us confidence in our long-term growth and profitability and we look forward to building on these results in 2020 and beyond,” said Evan Spiegel, Snap’s CEO, in a statement.

A one-time attorney fee contributed to Snap’s quarterly loss and increased to $ 240.7 million. The company recorded a loss of approximately $ 192 million in the same period last year.

According to Snap, the increased focus on content has paid off. Around 50 programs reach at least 10 million viewers every month. The amount of time users spend viewing Snapchat content has increased 35% year over year, Snap added in his letter to shareholders. Average revenue per user increased 23% year over year to $ 2.58.

On the way to Tuesday afternoon, Snap was one of the best performing companies on Wall Street last year and has seen value growth of over 100% since early February 2019.

