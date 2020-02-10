advertisement

UPDF soldier kills three in Gulu (PHOTO / File)

GULU – A man suspected of being an officer of the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF), on the evening of Monday 10 February, shot four people in Pece’s division in Gulu.

Maj Ceasar Olweny UPDF spokesman in Gulu confirmed the incident.

advertisement

Major Olweny also confirmed that three of the four had been confirmed dead at Lacor Hospital in Gulu.

The deceased include Ajok Beatrice, Joakim, 18, and Dan Binyang a teenager.

The incident occurred near the Pentecostal Assembly Of God (PaG) church.

Kelly Komakech, president of the Pece division, identified the suspect as Corporal Geoffrey Okello, a resident of the same region.

He said the suspect was still on the run.

According to Komakech, Corporal Okello had a misunderstanding with Ajok’s family, whom he accused of having grazed his goats on his property.

He noted that the tension over the grazing of goats on the said land had been previously heard by the LC1 zone and had been resolved but it seems that the suspect was never satisfied.

comments

advertisement