UPDF jet ranger crashed in Gomba, kills all members on board (PHOTO / File)

GOMBA – The Uganda People Defense Air Force (UPDAF), an AF302 military jet ranger, crashed in Gomba, the army confirmed.

Brig. Richard Karemire, UPDF spokesman, said that a military helicopter had crashed in Gomba on Tuesday morning – killing the pilot and another crew member.

“Unfortunately, no one would have survived.”

Without giving further details, he said that the investigation into the case had started

Karemire expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We offer our condolences to the members of the family and to the entire UPDF fraternity,” he added.

Last year, Auditor General John Muwanga raised questions about UPDF’s $ 479 million (about UGX1.78 billion) spending on spare parts for the Jet Ranger helicopter.

The UPDF is alleged to have engaged YAMASEC Ltd to purchase the replacement parts, but the team of the Auditor General deemed the contract questionable after the documentation to that effect was not provided to the auditors for review.

This revelation is contained in the 2018 audit report to Parliament.

Appearance before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament last year, the UPDF team led by CDF David Muhoozi did not respond to the questions raised.

The air force would be an essential part of maintaining security in Uganda.

