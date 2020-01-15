advertisement

On January 10, 2020, police officers arrested Lwemiy County MP Theodore Ssekikubo at the Lwemiyaga cattle market. Right, the commander of the Masaka regional police, Mr. Enock Abaine (PHOTO / File).

LWEMIYAGA – Lwemiyaga County deputy Theodore Ssekikubo was arrested again at home and taken to an unknown destination by men in plain clothes.

The news of his new arrest was confirmed by his lawyer Lubega Medard Ssegona.

“Hon. Ssekikubo was actually brutally arrested again from his home in Lwemiyaga and taken to an unknown destination, “said MP Ssegona, who also serves as the county of Busiro East.

Mr. Ssekikubo was released on bail on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 by the Masaka Court of First Instance after the state failed to present a court case regarding his alleged breach of bail in 2010.

He was arrested on Friday during a fight between police and shepherds who attempted to break into the Lwemiyaga cattle market.

A week earlier, police had closed the market following a reported outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

But lawmakers opposed the decision, saying there was no disease outbreak in the region and that it was the job of Security Minister Elly Tumwine who wanted to take control of the markets in the United States. cattle of the region.

