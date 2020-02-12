advertisement

Former RTD presidential candidate, Major General Benon Biraaro has died (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Former presidential candidate Benon Biraaro died this afternoon at Kampala hospital.

Biraaro, who ran for president in 2016 as the standard bearer for the Farmers Party, died after a long battle with cancer.

advertisement

Major Biraaro was born on March 1, 1958 in the Isingiro district. He attended Makerere University in Kampala, the oldest and largest public university in Uganda, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1982. Later, he attended Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a master’s degree in global strategic studies

Benon Biraaro joined the Uganda War in Bush on June 7, 1982, straight out of Makerere University. In 1984, he became secretary of the High Command and the National Resistance Council. In 1986, he was deputy to Yoweri Museveni’s chief private secretary.

He was then posted to Kitgum District, as Special District Administrator from 1986 to 1987. He was then transferred to Kyankwanzi and was Deputy Commander of the National Leadership Institute. He then served as commander of the 97th Battalion in the eastern region of Uganda, which ended the insurgency in the Teso subregion and in the districts of Tororo and Busia. Subsequently, he was commander of the military police in Uganda. He was then appointed military representative to the office of the government’s Inspector General. He was then a member of the Special Human Rights Committee under the chairmanship of Abu Mayanja. He then became director of training at the UPDF.

In 1998, he commanded the Ugandan contingent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He then became commander of the infantry division in the western region of Uganda. He was then appointed deputy chief of staff of the UPDF (DCOS), fifth in the Ugandan army. He then served as commander during two missions to the Uganda Higher Command and Staff College in Kimaka, in the Eastern Region. He was then head of the strategic planning and management unit of the Peace and Security Council at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

comments

advertisement