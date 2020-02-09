advertisement

Lt. Col. Ezra Byaruhanga confirmed the entry of locusts into Uganda via Amudat (PHOTO / courtesy).

AMUDAT – Desert Locusts, which have ravaged parts of Kenya and Somalia, have entered Uganda.

According to Karamoja Minister of State for Affairs Moses Kizige, locusts entered the country through the villages of Abwalinga and Ngongosowon in Amudat sub-county, Amudat district, on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Amudat district agricultural chief Simon Peter Lodungokol said earlier Sunday that locusts had reached 4 km from the border at a place called Kiwawa in Kenya.

“Dear colleagues from MAAIF and Ugandan colleagues, the arrival of locusts is now very prominent. I have just received a phone call from my staff on the grounds that the locusts are only 4 km from the border of the AMUDAT district in Kenya. They are currently in a place called Kiwawa in Kenya, “he said before the minister’s confirmation.

“The locusts should reach Amudat in less than an hour and they should approach the Amudat district through the villages of Abwalinga and Ngongosowon in the sub-county of AMUDAT and not in the sub-county of Loroo as planned earlier.” I will keep you informed as a result of the development of the impending Desert Locust disaster, ”he added.

Last week, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Resources and Fisheries (MAAIF) said that the government is stockpiling pesticides to control locusts.

The government is counting on the support of the Desert Locust Control Organization for East Africa (DLCO-EA) as the threat of locust invasions increases.

