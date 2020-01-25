advertisement

Snakes – the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra – could be the original source of the newly discovered corona virus that triggered an outbreak of fatal infectious respiratory disease in China this winter.

The multi-volume krait (Bungarus multicinctus), also known as the Taiwanese krait or the Chinese krait, is a highly poisonous snake species that is found in large parts of central and southern China as well as in Southeast Asia. Briston / Wikimedia, CC BY-SA

The disease was first reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan, a large city in central China, and has spread rapidly. Since then, sick travelers from Wuhan have infected people in China and other countries, including the United States.

Using virus samples isolated from patients, scientists in China have determined the genetic code of the virus and photographed it with microscopes. The causative agent of this pandemic is a new corona virus. It belongs to the same family of viruses as the well-known acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and the Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which have killed hundreds of people in the past 17 years. The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the new corona virus 2019-nCoV.

We are virologists and journal editors and are following this outbreak closely as many questions need to be answered to stem the spread of this public health threat.

What is a corona virus?

The name of the corona virus is derived from its shape, which resembles a crown or solar corona when viewed with an electron microscope.

The electron microscopic image shows the structural details of the crown shape, after which the coronavirus was named. This picture shows the coronavirus syndrome of the airways in the Middle East (MERS-CoV). National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

The coronavirus is airborne and primarily infects the upper airways and gastrointestinal tract of mammals and birds. Although most members of the coronavirus family only cause mild flu-like symptoms during infection, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV can infect both the upper and lower respiratory tract and cause serious respiratory diseases and other complications in humans.

This new 2019 nCoV causes symptoms similar to SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. People who are infected with these coronaviruses suffer from a severe inflammatory reaction.

Unfortunately, there is no approved vaccine or approved antiviral treatment for coronavirus infection. A better understanding of the 2019 nCoV life cycle, including the source of the virus, how it is transmitted and how it replicates, is needed to both prevent and treat the disease.

Zoonotic transmission

Both SARS and MERS are classified as zoonotic viral diseases, which means that the first infected patients acquired these viruses directly from animals. This was possible because the virus acquired a number of genetic mutations in the animal host that allowed it to become infected and multiply in humans.

Now these viruses can be transmitted from person to person. Field studies have shown that the original source of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV is the bat and that the masked palm civet (a mammal native to Asia and Africa) and camels served as intermediate hosts between bats and humans.

In the case of this 2019 coronavirus outbreak, it was reported that most of the hospitalized patients were workers or customers in a local seafood wholesale market that also sold processed meat and live edible animals such as poultry, donkeys, sheep, pigs, camels , Foxes, badgers, bamboo rats, hedgehogs and reptiles. However, since no one has reported that they have found a corona virus that infects aquatic animals, it is plausible that the corona virus comes from other animals sold in this market.

The hypothesis that the 2019 nCoV jumped from an animal to the market is strongly supported by a new publication in the Journal of Medical Virology. The scientists carried out an analysis and compared the genetic sequences of 2019-nCoV and all other known corona viruses.

Examination of the genetic code of 2019-nCoV shows that the new virus is closely related to two bat SARS-like coronavirus samples from China, which initially suggests that the bat, like SARS and MERS, is also the source of 2019-nCoV could. The authors also found that the viral RNA coding sequence of the 2019 nCoV spike protein, which forms the “crown” of the virus particle that recognizes the receptor on a host cell, suggests that the bat virus mutates before human infection could be.

When the researchers performed a more detailed bioinformatic analysis of the sequence of 2019-nCoV, it suggested that this coronavirus may be from snakes.

From bats to snakes

The researchers used an analysis of the protein codes preferred by the new coronavirus and compared it to the protein codes of coronaviruses found in various animal hosts such as birds, snakes, marmots, hedgehogs, manis, bats and humans. Surprisingly, they found that the protein codes in 2019-nCoV are most similar to those in snakes.

Snakes often hunt for bats in the wild. Reports indicate that snakes were sold at the local fish market in Wuhan, which opened up the possibility that the 2019 nCoV at the start of this coronavirus outbreak could have jumped from the host species – bats – to snakes and then to humans. However, it remains a mystery how the virus could adapt to both cold-blooded and warm-blooded hosts.

The authors of the report and other researchers have to verify the origin of the virus through laboratory experiments. Finding the 2019 nCoV sequence in snakes would be the first thing to do. However, since the outbreak, the fish market has been disinfected and closed, making it difficult to track down the new viral source.

The extraction of virus RNA from animals sold on the market as well as from wild snakes and bats is required to confirm the origin of the virus. However, the reported results will also provide insights for the development of prevention and treatment protocols.

The 2019 nCoV outbreak is another reminder that people should limit their wildlife consumption to prevent zoonotic infections.

This article has been updated to clarify that the genetic material of the virus was RNA and not DNA.

Haitao Guo, Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, University of Pittsburgh; Guangxiang “George” Luo, professor of microbiology, University of Alabama in Birmingham, and Shou-Jiang Gao, professor of microbiology and molecular genetics, University of Pittsburgh

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

