Butler Basketball has now lost three games in a row after losing a street game against Villanova. What have we learned from this recent defeat?

A losing streak of three games is never ideal regardless of the opponent. However, this is the slide that Butler basketball is currently on after crashing in his last game on the Villanova road. This was certainly a disappointing stretch for the team as it comes shortly after advancing to No. 5 in the AP poll, but hopefully it will only be a long slip on the radar. After all, almost every other team in the country has already laid one or two eggs this season.

However, there is no real sugar coating. Butler loses three games and has to find a way to fix it. Fortunately, there have been some positive developments among the negatives of the recent Dawgs loss. Above all, the Dawgs showed what made them so successful in the first two months of the season. They limited sales, made sure they were open, and defended themselves well if they hadn’t committed any fouls.

However, the Dawgs lost the game by 15 points, for several reasons. In essence, this was the fact that it takes a very strong performance to take down a country’s top 10 team on the road, even for a highly rated squad.

While Butler played relatively well in this competition, it was far from enough to win. This is especially true with regard to quitting possessions, as there were several open shots that the Dawgs could create but simply couldn’t hit.

Since the Dawgs are now sitting at 15: 4 (3: 3 BE) in the season, let’s take a look at this defeat against Villanova and analyze some important insights.

