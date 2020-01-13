advertisement

Duke Basketball sits in the ACC in the driver’s seat and that was before the win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. After a dominant 90-59 win at Cameron Indoor, Duke Basketball is now 5-0 in ACC.

Many sports betting had favored Duke basketball with up to 19.5 points, but their dominance was much greater. Coach K changed the grid again and added Junior Jordan Goldwire to the grid for additional defense and secondary game play.

The rest of the lineup was the status quo, with newcomers Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr. manning the paint and Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley holding down the perimeter. Duke dominated early this time and they did it in style as they rocked Dukes’ new alternate universities that celebrated 40 years of Coach K with the Blue Devils.

Duke knew that, although they are a great defensive team, they need to be disciplined especially against a Wake Forest squad that will be first in ACC at free throws.

Just like the game against Georgia Tech, Duke took a big lead in half on Saturday. Unlike the Georgia Tech game, Duke, however, did not allow the Wake Forest to make consistent comeback efforts.

Based on Saturday’s results, Wake Forest will face Notre Dame and North Carolina (!!) to take last place in the ACC. As previously mentioned, Duke remains undefeated in the conference and wins seven games in a row. As we wait for Duke to continue his series of blowout victories in Clemson on Tuesday, let’s take a look back at what led to their wire-to-wire victory over Wake Forest.

