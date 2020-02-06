advertisement

Butler basketball prevailed in a crazy fight between high-ranking teams from the great east. What were the main consequences of the Dawgs victory over Villanova?

Butler basketball took a lot of things to beat Villanova in his last game. Aaron Thompson returned to the action, Sean McDermott found his shape, dominated the big ones, and even a bucket was needed to prevent water from falling on the court. In the end, however, it was important that a man had the ball in his hand and the music box dropped to zero in the event of a tie.

Kamar Baldwin. Onions. Again.

The senior guard Butler has promoted so many times throughout his career has buried the huge shot again to strengthen his status as perhaps the strongest player in the country. When asked if he thought the shot was fired when it was released, the quietly spoken Baldwin simply said, “Yes, sir.” A cold-blooded killer on the pitch with the confidence to star.

With this win, Butler climbs to 18: 5 (6: 4 BE) in the season and has won three of his last four games in silence. The Dawgs put together one of the nation’s best resumes to hit that record and defeated Villanova at home, giving them another win in Quadrant 1 for the year. Hinkle Magic came out big again in this case and brought Butler a huge win.

Sean McDermott led the Dawgs in the game when he lost 21 points despite trying only eight shots. He also recorded eight rebounds. Bryce Golden then scored 18 (and some outstanding) points in his career, while Kamar Baldwin and Bryce Nze also scored double digits with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Aaron Thompson scored nine points on his return.

Villanova did not show the same balanced attack as Butler, but his stars were definitely used. Collin Gillespie was great from the start of the competition when he drove to the basket at will. He ended the game with 28 points while his partner Saddiq Bey added 29 to five 3 points.

Now the last buzzer sounds and the field house is cleared. After the win, let’s dive into some of the biggest butler takeaways.

