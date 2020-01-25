advertisement

A woman crosses the Amudat border with her guard carrying sugar and goods disguised as a parent’s clothing in Kenya (PHOTO / David Mafabi).

AMUDAT / BUKWO – Although the government has made it difficult for people to smuggle goods across borders, the vice has now shifted to Suam and Amudat where the Uganda Revenue Authority barely works because bad ground.

If you have visited the Kenyan side of the border at Amudat, you will notice a small booming business, which feeds smuggled goods from one country to another without anyone suspecting it.

At these borders, children in universal primary education and in universal secondary education take days off to participate in petty trade and smuggling via R. Suam because officials are reluctant to apprehend them, lest the public does not interpret it as harassment that separates.

The most popular products include poly bags, cement, paraffin, gasoline, SuperMatch cigarettes, wheat flour, soda, parked juices, cooking oil, radio batteries and salt. which would be bought at low prices and sold in Uganda at high prices.

Johnson Chekwech says that although people with disabilities use wheelchairs to smuggle and earn around 10,000 shs a day from trade, people with disabilities are not as fortunate as the bodaboda cyclists, who are able to cross the border several times and transport goods in huge amounts.

“A trader gets a profit of 700 sh on a kilogram of sugar, dry batteries can earn 800 shs, while a bar of soap can earn 600 sh,” said Chekwech.

Former DRC Bukwo, John Watenyeri, said traders were passing large quantities of goods across the border in disguise of the small business, causing the country to lose billions of shillings in tax revenue allegedly helped develop the country.

Watenyeri says there are people in disguise who go to visit relatives in Kenya every day and carry goods across borders disguised as gifts from relatives they have visited.

“Whenever we visit, go to funerals and attend a meeting with relatives in Kenya, they offer me take away sugar, soap and paraffin, how do you expect us to pay income for these border items? “said Chekwech.

And in Amudat, the president of LCV and former deputy of Pokot county, Mr. Simon Kiyonga, has most of his relatives in Kenya among the Pokot and that each time he goes there, he is given gifts to carry.

“Ours is called the Pokot Nation which stretches from the Laikipia district near Mt. From Kenya to Amudat in Uganda, we use the same currency, we have the same cultures / traditions, the same language and the same way of life. There are no borders here, so we move around freely, buy anything and then come back, “says Atanasiya Cheptlak.

Mrs. Chepleke Yaramwai and Mrs. Cheprai Ngolenyang from the village of Akorkeya, Abiliyebi parish in the sub-county of Loro in Amudat, about 72 km from the headquarters of the Nakapiripirit district, say that it is the seasons that define their stay.

“Once the Kenyan part is too hot for us to settle there, we freely cross Uganda and stay there comfortably because it is another house for us and we have to cross with our food, our goods and our animals, “says Yaramwai.

“For me, Uganda is the house and Kenya is the house, this other thing called a border is imaginary and a colonial calculation to divide us along the tribes for an easy exploitation”, explains Mrs. Anna Domokwang.

Mr. Joseph Arupe Tomtomu, advisor to North Pokot, says that the children of Amudat cross to Kenya for studies just as the children of Kenya cross to Uganda for studies and when they return with small things, it is not good to tax them.

“We are happy that this district (Amudat) has come and it has become the fifth district we have after Pokot North, Pokot West, Pokot Central, Pokot South and East Pokot but we are also waiting for Kacheliba. And that will give us a region from Laikipia to Amudat where we will cross borders without any obstacle, ”explains Tomtomu.

Ms. Anna Maria Domokwang revealed that they did not have a permanent home in Kenya and Uganda but that they continued to move from one home to another depending on the circumstances.

Ms. Dokwang said to Amudat, “We have people who sleep in Kenya, drink in Uganda, farm in Kenya but do business in Uganda. Others have a woman in Uganda and the other in Kenya and that is why, when we heard about the East African Community, we were happy because for us, we had already advanced to make trade with our brothers in Kenya “,

Mr. Swalik Masokoyi, the administrative director of Amudat, confirmed that there are many illegal and smuggling activities across the borders, which is difficult to stop.

“And those who smuggle cross-border do it for reasons ranging from cultural background to economic gain. And the distance to Uganda to access the goods, most people here find Kenya closer than Uganda, “said Mr. Masokoyi.

He revealed that the Ugandan government is working on the road and that smuggling will soon stop stimulating the Ugandan economy.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) eastern region records reveal that the URA collects approximately 700 million shs per month of contraband, and records indicate that the government loses approximately 2.5 billion shillings in smuggling and illegal cross-border trade.

Records indicate that, although they have border crossings in Suam and Amudat, some clearing agents have infiltrated URA systems to help smugglers squat freely.

“Customs clearance officials collude with certain customs officials to make false documents, misclassification, misdescription, and underreporting of quantities and concealment,” reads a June 2019 report from the Eastern URA region.

How the goods are smuggled across the border

At the Suam border post, goods are first hidden in the Suam river and other watercourses near the borders, then transported overnight when no one suspects crossing the Mount Elgon National Park at the border.

“During the day, women dress up in other tasks like burning malt and selling ajo’no; local beer here but at night they cross borders to smuggle goods, “said Shaban Kachimette, former DRC Amudat.

“Sometimes women put the goods in jerry cans, cross rivers and cross borders disguised as water. And sometimes they put sugar in their guards and cross it several times, ”explained Mr. Kachimette.

And that during the day, Boda boda (motorcycles are used and disabled people are used to peddle goods in small quantities while women hide the goods in their gormases claiming that they went for a funeral and came back with sugar , parents’ paraffin.

