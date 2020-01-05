advertisement

SMU ran out of 15 in the second half, leading Vanderbilt to overtime and earning a 92-81 victory over the Commodores at Nashville Memorial Gymnasium in Tennessee on Saturday night.

Guards Kendrick Davis (24 points) Tyson Jolly (21) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (10) joined ahead of Ethan Chargois (18) and Feron Hunt (12) in scoring double digits for SMU (11-2).

Aaron Nesmith scored a game-high 29 for Vandy (8-5). Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. added 15 points and six assists. Vanderbilt shot 42.9 percent behind the arc and tied for a season-high 15 tackles.

Vandy’s 15-point lead in the second half with just over six minutes left in regulation was reduced to five entering the final minute. Then Jolly defended a 3 with 26 seconds to play and, after David’s back steal, guard Isiaha Mike hit a long 3 with 19 seconds left that sent the game overtime.

During working hours, SMU successfully delivered the ball to Pippen. Davis took the starting student into the lane and converted a lineup by May 3:18, making it 81-78.

After a Vandy loss, Bandoumel did the same and added a free kick. Mustang leadership was six and the Commodores never came close than four.

A pair of Nesmith 3s in the first five minutes of the second set up the Commodores by 55-47. Pippen’s corner 3 from Nesmith gave the Commodores his first double-digit lead as VU was 13 of 25 to 3 at that point.

That lead was 69-57 with 7:07 left when Nesmith burst into the lane, opened around a pair of SMU defenders, hit a team and made the following free throw to convert the three-point play. Sophomore, the nation’s sixth leading scorer on Saturday, buried a 3-yard line for the game’s next inning to give Vanderbilt a 72-57 lead – the biggest of the night for either team.

Chargois scored 11 of the Mustangs’ first 13 points, and SMU had an early 20-8 lead behind Isiah Jasey with 12:56 left. The advantage was 10 (31-21) with less than seven minutes to play in the half.

But Vanderbilt rallied when guard Saben Lee, running right footed, passed a pass to Nesmith in the left corner, who closed the half with a 3 with 16 seconds left to make it 40-all.

Nesmith led all scorers with 15 at the half, holding 5 of 7 from 3 and 5 of 10 from the field.

The Mustangs shot over 60 percent for much of the first half before it got cold late. SMU committed only three halftime errors and the Commodores never went to the foul line before the break.

