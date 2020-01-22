advertisement

There is a new scam to watch out for.

This time it’s a text message that disguises itself as a delivery message from companies such as Amazon and FedEx, according to How to Geek.

Within the text there will be a link that takes you to a fake Amazon page that offers you a “free survey”.

The survey then asks for your credit card details to pay the shipping costs and you are automatically signed up to receive a product for $ 98.95 each month.

One of the easy ways to detect this scam is of course to notice what is being said in the address bar of the web page.

For example, if the web address has Amazon or FedEx in the name, it is probably OK.

However, if it does not notice the companies and displays a web page that claims to be one of those companies, it is probably a scam.

This tweet emphasizes the difficulty in determining which text is which:

iPhone and Android users both have access to built-in spam-blocking tools designed to reduce the number of fake messages.

Both Amazon and FedEx have tools and guidelines for reporting scams or phishing attempts.

