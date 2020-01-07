advertisement

Bushfire smoke shouldn’t delay the Australian Open Grand Slam, the organizers said on Tuesday, insisting that they pulled out all the stops to protect player health and safety.

With the 2020 opening major beginning on January 20, Melbourne has been overshadowed by flames in the east in recent days – part of the Australian bushfire crisis that killed 25 people.

Novak Djokovic, President of the ATP Players Council, said the organizers should consider postponing the tournament as a last resort if conditions do not improve.

However, Craig Tiley, head of Tennis Australia, said that he did not think this was likely.

“There has been much speculation as to whether the bushfire smoke will affect the Australian Open,” he said.

“All of the information we currently have with qualifying next week is that the forecast is good, we don’t expect any delays, and we’ve taken additional measures to ensure that the Australian Open can go as planned. “

Tiley said that while pictures of the fires that destroyed hundreds of properties were unsettling, there was no danger to the people of Melbourne.

“The next fires are hundreds of kilometers from the city,” he said, stressing that the health and safety of players, employees and fans is a priority.

“We have provided significant additional analytics, monitoring and logistics resources to ensure this throughout the tournament,” he said.

“There will be on-site meteorology and air quality experts to analyze all available live data and evaluate real-time air quality at Melbourne Park. We always work closely with our medical staff and other local experts.”

“Super sad”

Any smoke hazard is treated similarly to extreme heat and rain, and referees can pause the game if aerial surveillance shows that it is too dangerous to continue.

However, since Melbourne Park has three covered stadiums and eight additional indoor seats, the likelihood of major delays is low.

The fires were a major topic of conversation at the ongoing ATP Cup in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, where tennis stars and other sports figures are behind a campaign to raise money for help.

For every ace hit in the tournament, $ 100 ($ 69) will be donated to the victims, while several players have pledged more.

Tennis Australia hosted a fundraiser at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 15th, ahead of the Australian Open, in which “the world’s best players” take part.

Rafael Nadal, world number 1, claimed to be one of them.

“From my side, we will do everything we can to raise money for this terrible thing. So I am here to help in every possible way and I am sure that together with the rest of the players we can help to raise important money for this disaster, ”said Nadal.

