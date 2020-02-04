advertisement

Emergency services attacked a fire at a Burton take-out restaurant.

Burton, Tutbury and Lichfield firefighters extinguished the fire at Pizza Plaza on Waterloo Street this afternoon on February 3.

It is believed to have started in a deep fat fryer.

Staffordshire police say no one would be injured in the fire.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to Waterloo Street at 3.15pm.

“Teams from Burton, Tutbury and Lichfield were present and found a well-lit fryer in the restaurant.

“They searched the property to make sure there was no one inside and then ventilated the property.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

Neighbor Mark Harris said, “I saw people come out and they closed the road, but I don’t think it’s anything important.

“I think it came from a fryer. The firefighters had been there for about an hour and a half.”

Employees of Pizza Plaza declined to comment when contacted by Burton Live.

