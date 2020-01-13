advertisement

Many retailers have run out of face masks after demand in parts of Victoria has risen sharply due to dangerous air quality.

Pharmacies and hardware stores have been working to secure more of the coveted P2 masks, but unprecedented demand has left many shelves open.

The lack stems from the EPA’s warnings to prepare more days of dangerous and very poor air quality in northeast Victoria and east Gippsland.

Bunnings Regional Operations Manager Sally Powell said the company tried to replenish the stores, but people bought them quickly with every delivery.

“Inventories are changing quickly and we apologize if customers don’t get what they need right away,” she said.

media_cameraMany Victorians have gone mad to buy masks. Picture: David Caird

“We strive to bring inventory to the appropriate stores as quickly as possible, and our suppliers have given us great support.”

The lack of a mask worried Melbourne-based doctor Katherine Barraclough that the effects of long-term exposure to bushfire smoke are unknown.

She urged people to take all possible precautions, especially for patients with pre-existing respiratory and heart diseases.

“Don’t assume you’re protected indoors,” she said.

“Reset your air conditioner to circulate air.

media_cameraA view of the skyline. Image: David Cairdmedia_camera The haze is expected to continue until the end of the week. Picture: David Caird

“The most important advice for people with underlying illnesses is to make sure you are not taking any prevention (medication) before the smoke comes out.”

Dr. Barraclough was particularly concerned because the smoke particles from the bushfire were so small that they could be inhaled very deeply and get into people’s bloodstream.

The environmental protection agency Victoria predicted that Melbourne would have poor air quality again on Tuesday before some relief came later in the week.

The northeastern state has been ordered to prepare for another day of very poor to very poor air quality, and it has been predicted that poor to very poor air quality will occur in East Gippsland.

“The smoke is likely to subside,” said EPA’s State Agency commander Daniel Hunt.

“Try to avoid being in the smoke. Shelter inside. “

The Australian Public Health Association said that more work needs to be done to reduce the risks associated with smoke so that doctors can better educate people about safety.

“The role of masks, filters, air filter devices and smoke protection rooms and the effects of certain behaviors, such as B. Avoiding exercise and staying indoors must be investigated so that health authorities can provide proactive, evidence-based advice in future episodes. A spokesman said.

Last week, the federal government announced the delivery of more than 1.8 million P2 face masks for front workers and vulnerable people in bushfire areas.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

