The department responsible for coordinating Australia’s response to disasters and emergency management closed its doors due to poor air quality.

The Home Office has advised employees to stay at home because of thick smoke blankets from Canberra bushfire.

The employees have been instructed to stay 48 hours away from the Canberra headquarters, but some key employees will work from other locations.

The capital’s air quality was the worst of any major city in the world on Monday morning, as the winds of bushfires in New South Wales smoked.

The Department of Health moved employees in Canberra to other city offices because of the smoke, but otherwise worked as usual.

Due to the poor air quality in the capital, the Canberra daycare centers were also closed.

According to YWCA Canberra, all centers in the capital should be closed to protect employees and children from the dangerous air.

Shops, museums and leisure facilities closed their doors throughout the capital as the air quality deteriorated.

The National Gallery of Australia said closing their doors made it possible to protect employees and patrons, but also the works of art on display.

The gallery is currently showing an exhibition with works by Matisse and Picasso.

All Qantas flights at Canberra Airport were canceled on Sunday due to the smoke.

The Australia Post also canceled deliveries to the capital, citing occupational safety, and left it up to the local state emergency services to deliver particulate filter masks to stores that ran out of stock.

Originally published as Smoke Shuts Canberra offices and galleries

