The former Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards host beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night.

Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks scored 13 and Johnathan Williams added 12 for the Wizards. The Washington bench, led by Smith and Brown, scored 98 points to lead the Wizards. Williams and Jordan McRae (11 points) were the only starters in double figures for Washington.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 39 points, 20 coming in the third quarter when he struck out all six of his field goal attempts. Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul Millsap scored 12 for the Nuggets, who fell to 1-2 on their journey to five games.

Brown scored 18 points in the first half to help Washington lead as high as 16, but Denver was able to cut the lead to 61-55 passing in intermission.

Murray then led the Nugget to the lead, sparking a 17-8 run to start the third and a 72-69 lead. His Dunk pushed Denver ahead 81-80 with 3:50 left in the period, but the Wizards rallied to lead up to seven before carrying a 95-90 advantage in the fourth.

Malik Beasley opened the final quarter with a 3-yarder and another from behind the arc to give the Nuggets a 99-97 lead two minutes into the period, but Washington was attacked again to seize control.

Bonga and Brown struck and Smith scored four points during an 11th Wizards run that put them ahead at 110-101 with 6:59 left. Jokic scored on an offensive attack, but Washington hit two free throws and Smith hit a 26-meter mark to extend the lead to 118-103 with 4:47 left.

Will Barton, who finished with 10 points, struck out two free throws but Bonga responded with a moving drive to put the Wizards back in front of 15. Jokic missed on the other end and Williams struck a striking shot after hijacking an offensive tackle. to give Washington a 122-105 lead, its biggest of the game.

