Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, receiving a flu from a pharmacist in October, has proposed health care policy changes that could result in rationalizing access to your doctor, says columnist Danielle Smith.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Whenever I hear a government announcing a change in health policy, I judge through the lens of whether it will bring us closer to the kind of excellent care I received at a private hospital during family vacations, or beyond.

The latest changes being considered by Health Minister Tyler Shandro get them half right and half wrong dramatically.

A few years ago in Mexico, I developed shoulder pain so sharp that I couldn’t tie my swimsuit. The massage therapist told me to go to the tourist doctor, which I did at 10am the next morning. The document told me I needed to see a specialist. I had two options. Wait at least 18 months to see a specialist at home (she knew how Canada worked) or be treated that day.

I had travel insurance with Alberta Blue Cross so we opened a file. She took me to the private hospital – nothing grand, just a regular five- or six-story building – and checked me out. I saw an emergency room doctor to rule out a heart attack, then an orthopedic surgeon who diagnosed bursitis. His assistant prepared a cortisone stroke, which they administered immediately. He gave me a recipe to fill at the local pharmacy. I went back to the beach from 2 p.m.

The whole process took less than four hours and my insurance paid the cost of $ 2300.

There is a lot to learn from this experience, but my main undertaking was that we need integrated practices where medical practitioners can give same-day referrals to specialists, and specialists can deliver the same treatment.

Earlier this month, Alberta’s health minister announced some major changes on the same day that the latest Fraser Institute Waiting Your Turn report was released. Fraser’s study found that Alberta’s waiting times have increased, again, to an average of 28 weeks. Compare that to the national average of 20.9 weeks, and Ontario, where patients wait an average of 16 weeks.

The minister unveiled two changes to address it: Patients will have access to a centralized referral system to see a specialist, who in theory should allow them to access a specialist faster, and 42 private surgical clinics of Alberta will be allowed to do more operations. It’s great

Now for the bad news. The minister is ready to make it harder to get in the first place.

The minister has consulted with the Alberta Medical Association on changes in physician billing. There are some proposals that are problematic, but one of them is straight-headed. The ministry wants to limit the number of patients a doctor can see to 50 patients a day at the full $ 38 billing rate, allow the documents to see up to 65 patients a day at half the billing fee, and not receive nothing to see more than 65 patients in one day.

This would essentially limit any doctor to working an eight hour day and seeing only one patient every 10 minutes. On the surface, it may seem reasonable, but then I thought about the times I’ve seen to see my family doctor: a sore throat, mole removal, spider bite, prescription rejuvenation – rarely did she need it more than a few minutes to check me out and send my way. Some appointments can take five minutes and still be effective. If she is forced to be with me for 10 minutes every time I come in, it means she will only see half of many patients.

Also, it is not uncommon for physicians to work 12-hour days, especially in walking clinics. With these new rules, will a walk-in clinic close its doors and stop seeing patients after reaching its daily quota?

Remember, general practitioners are the entry point into the health care system. If you cannot access a doctor, you will not be able to use a specialist. If you cannot access a specialist, you will not be able to access your operation. Sure, the wait time will be down to paper but mostly because many people who need surgery will not be able to get in the first place.

This is not a free enterprise. It’s the same trick of evaluating old central planners. Will the minister really fall for him? Let’s hope not.

Danielle Smith is a 770 CHQR radio host. She can be reached at danielle@daniellesmith.ca

