North Secretary Julian Smith flew from Belfast to London on Monday afternoon to inform British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the chances of an agreement to reinstate Stormont this week.

And while the five major parties to the north have yet to reach an agreement, the British and Irish governments remain on track this week to publish their best read on what a deal to restore the executive and assembly of the north would be.

Secretary of State Simon Coveney informed the Irish Times last week that the text of a possible agreement should be published this week. British government sources confirmed on Monday that this remained the position of the two governments.

“The text is expected to be submitted later this week,” said a senior London source.

The source said Dublin and London and the five main parties are now in the “crunch” phase of the talks.

DUP and Sinn Féin in particular continue to have disagreements on issues such as the Irish language regarding the sustainability of a restored executive and amendment of the petition of concern, ie the mechanism by which 30 signatories to the assembly can be vetoed , even if this is the case for majority participation.

The parties on Monday focused on a government program for a reinstated executive and assembly, a program that would require a large injection of money by the British government. Mr. Coveney, who will join the talks again on Tuesday, has also agreed that Dublin will provide funding for a restored Stormont.

British sources said that later on Monday, Mr. Smith would “keep the Prime Minister informed of the talks and highlight the consequences of the failure.”

According to sources, the parties have agreed on “what the executive will prioritize when and when it returns.”

And ahead of a planned nurses’ strike on Wednesday, a source said, “The key thing is that there is an agreement to prioritize the healthcare wage crisis.”

At the weekend, North Secretary Smith met with the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance and members of Conradh na Gaeilge, who urged him to introduce an independent Irish language law.

He was also involved in discussions at Stormont House on Monday morning before flying to London. According to a source, Smith reminded the parties that the restoration of a decentralized government in Northern Ireland is in the best interest of the people of Northern Ireland.

Mr Smith will attend a UK government cabinet meeting on Tuesday and then return to negotiations.

The Irish language remains a difficult topic between the DUP and Sinn Féin. On Friday, Sinn Féin’s vice chair, Michelle O’Neill, said that there would be “clearly” an Irish language law in any agreement.

On Sunday, DUP Assembly member Gregory Campbell said his party would not accept an attempt to “(Irish) over all other minority languages”.

On Monday at BBC Radio Ulster’s lunchtime talkback program, Sammy Wilson of the DUP said his party would “not be put under Irish pressure”, “but at the same time, we will not follow suit because we want to get this out of the way as soon as possible “.

Wilson said that the DUP would strive to reach a comprehensive agreement, but would only join a “fair and sustainable” agreement.

Mr. Smith has announced that he will schedule the general election if there is no agreement by next Monday.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Traditional Unionist Voice, Jim Allister, said “no unionist should admit anything about the Irish language”.

He said the Irish language sector, including schools, was “overwhelmed”.

Allister added: “The entire agenda of a law on the Irish language has nothing to do with linguistics. It is all about politics, and the policy of calling for an Irish-language law is to de-Britishise Northern Ireland to make it a more uncomfortable place for unionists in their own country. “

