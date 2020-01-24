advertisement

Prime Minister Jason Kenney has promised to introduce legislation on referendums initiated by citizens. Now is your chance to make suggestions, says columnist Danielle Smith.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

A caller at my show this week came up with an idea to eliminate the need for politicians. He said all we need is a citizen-initiated vote and a phone app to record our wishes. Week by week we would receive a ping with a new message on the votes for that week. Direct democracy in action.

I told the caller to be careful what he wanted. I’ve sat for hours in the legislature. I’m sitting in communal meetings. I have seen the proceedings on the parliamentary channel. There is a reason they say that democracy is about as delicious to look at as making sausage.

In Canada at all levels, we have chosen almost exclusively for representative democracy. We delegate the authority to make all decisions to an elected representative. If we do not like their decisions, we have the opportunity to annihilate them every four years.

I think most voters want something in between. They don’t want a live vote on every little thing, but they want a live speech on all the big things. At the moment, we are rarely asked to approve anything.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney will change everything. At the Manning Center conference in November where he announced his Fair Deal Panel, he also pledged legislation in the spring to enable citizen-initiated referendums. Doing so can be a powerful tool in the hands of voters.

Calgary got a recent taste of what it would be like to have virtual veto power through the latest plebiscite at the 2026 Olympics required by then-Prime Minister Rachel Notley. Edmonton has held two plebiscites at the now closed downtown airport, and the city council was required to hold a third. The municipal government act requires the agreement of 10 percent of the population on a petition in order for the people to vote and a veto on a council decision must be filed within 60 days of the vote. The third initiative fell short on both fronts, though Envision Edmonton received 73,567 valid signatures.

This is an example of a bad law. The bar is too high and the bureaucrats have multiple bailouts to dismiss the petition for the technicalities. There is a better way. Just look south in California.

In the last election, there were 12 questions with direct votes. Californians passed motions to fund veterans’ home loans, housing for the homeless and children’s hospitals. They adopted a move in daylight saving throughout the year. They mandated that private sector paramedics should be on call during their vacation. And they voted to give more space to animals in confined spaces for beef and egg production. As you can see, it is by no means forbidden.

There are 26 states that have initiative votes or referendums at the state level. The number of signatures needed to force a vote is usually based on the number of people who voted in past elections. California is pretty straight forward: five percent if you want to vote on a new statute. In Alaska, it’s 10 percent. Idaho requires six percent of voters and they have an additional distribution requirement that 18 of the 35 districts must have this multiple signatures.

To give you an idea of ​​how this would work here, in 2019, voter turnout was 64 percent or 1,894,985 votes. If Alberta were to adopt California rules, a measure would need 94,750 signatures to be approved. If we were to approve Alaska rules, it would be 189,500 signatures. If we went to the Idaho model, there would be 113,700 signatures and the threshold would have to be reached in 44 of the 87 constituencies.

Applying the same municipal rules, in Calgary, 387,306 people voted in 2017, meaning you can force a vote with only 23,240 people; in Edmonton, where 194,826 voted in 2017, you will only need 11,700 signatures to get an issue on the ballot.

This should be of particular interest to anyone who thinks we should have a vote on reconciliation, or a provincial retirement plan, or a provincial police force, or – dare I say it? – a Wexit referendum.

What should the law look like? I think I like the Idaho model best, to make sure an issue has traction in every region.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer told me nothing was written in stone. If you have some ideas about what the law looks like, now is the time to let them know.

Danielle Smith is a radio host at 770 CHQR in Calgary. She can be reached at danielle@daniellesmith.ca

