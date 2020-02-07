advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has increasingly emerged as a citizen since his re-election and has handled both the landing of a plane from Iran and the repatriation of Canadians from the coronavirus quarantine zone in China. Former Prime Minister Rachel Notley deserves credit for taking Trans Mountain most of the way to the finish line before the most recent court ruling affirming the federal government’s decision to build it. And Donald Trump delivered a fine state of the union address Tuesday night which shows why he is likely to win re-election.

I can guarantee you that at least one of the above sentences will leave you angry, because politics is increasingly descending into tribalism, where you have to hate someone if you run under the wrong political banner.

Yet all three of these leaders are successful for the same reason – they have discovered a way to overcome ideological divide, attract center voters and win elections. Conservatives, consider.

Trudeau and Notley may very much covet the Greta Thunberg crowd approval rating, but they both know they have to build pipelines built for the sake of economy, jobs and government revenue. Unfortunately, the Canadian Conservatives haven’t figured out how to reach their hearts and minds across the aisle yet, but I think Trump has.

Most comments on the state of the union’s address have focused on whether Trump kidnapped Nancy Pelosi by refusing to shake her hand, and whether Pelosi was justified in firing everyone during his speech and literally ripped her off in the end.

As for me, I thought, “This was a damn good speech from which the Canadian Conservatives could learn a lot.”

If you can put aside your hatred of Trump for 90 minutes, watch it. If you can’t do that, then at least read the first three pages until you get to Tony Rankin’s story.

As Trump points out, the African-American Army veteran found it difficult. “After struggling with drug addiction, Tony lost his job, his home and his family. He was homeless. But then Tony found a construction company investing in Opportunity Zones. He is now a senior trader, without medicine, reunited with his family, and he’s here tonight. Tony, keep up the great work. “

I found myself screaming “Yes, Tony!” After the president introduced it and I bet you too.

In that story, Trump addressed all issues on which progressives say conservatives do not care. Race, marginalization, poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, unemployment, family breakdown, ex-cons, forgotten veterans.

True, conservatives usually do a terrible job of messaging on these issues. Homeless? Get a roommate. Addicted to drugs? Cleanse your act. Criminal file? Obey the law. Family breakdown? Go to church.

Yes, we all need to be perfect people. But We Are Not When stolen, sometimes we need a hand to recover. Conservatives routinely routinize these issues because they dislike traditional big government solutions. Supervised consumer places, homeless shelters, welfare and higher taxes to support them all.

But Trump has found another way, and frankly, a better way. And, most importantly, a way to leverage all the things conservatives care about: lower taxes, free enterprise, incentives, merit, reward, family, self-restraint, redemption, and most importantly, dignity from meaningful work.

Tony’s amazing transformation of life has begun due to a tax policy change that creates Opportunity Zones.

According to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who is questioning the effort, of the 8,766 census tracts designated as Opportunity Zones, some have poverty rates of 40 percent or more and the average is 28.9 percent, which is more than twice the average. Companies receive tax deductions to invest in these areas, which have been identified by local communities and politicians.

This policy encouraged a private business to invest in Tony’s poor Cincinnati community and get a chance at hiring him.

“Rich people and enterprises are pouring money into slums or areas that haven’t seen investment in many decades, creating jobs, energy and excitement,” Trump said.

I can only imagine how many thousands of stories like Tony are unfolding every day.

Hate Trump all you want, but don’t be surprised if he wins a second term in November. And if the Canadian Conservatives don’t learn from what she’s doing, I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t win next time.

Danielle Smith is a radio host at 770 CHQR. She can be reached at danielle@daniellesmith.ca

