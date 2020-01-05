advertisement

January 5, 2020

Smash – the next two glimpses of premature road risks confirm my fear of highway travel. Yet in both cases they make me oh so relieved that two of my grandchildren travel in a Tesla Model 3, as well as my son and his wife.

The Tesla Model 3 is known for its scores in safety investigations in the US, Europe and Australia, as well as from insurance investigations, but there is something to see how it holds out in the real world that adds confidence.

Initially below the driver walks away, apparently fine, after a disastrous, serious accident. It looks like she’s not even afraid of reaching anywhere in her Tesla Model 3, while the Toyota SUV that just drove over the roof of her Model 3 comes down with an enormous weight on the glass roof. The car stays in place, firmly on the glass. Yes, despite such an extreme incident, the Model 3 driver walks away on foot, completely alive, and there is no series of flying glass as one might have guessed from such an accident. The glass roof is still intact.

More photos below

BTW this serious accident happened in Guangdong China.

Thanks to the hard work and brilliant design of @Tesla and @elonmusk, the Tesla driver seemed to have left the Model 3 intact. pic.twitter.com/xkQxOoao8G

– 特拉 风 🇨🇳 T☰SLA mania (@Tesla__Mania) December 29, 2019

It seems likely that she has ordered another Tesla.

Now for yet another accident, and a reminder why it is wise to avoid construction sites if possible. In this case, there was no clear construction site nearby, but there was a hammer on the road when another car ran over it, hit it in the air and let it fly straight into the Model 3’s windshield.

Thanks to a recent Tesla software update – the ‘honk to register’ update – the owner was able to record the entire dangerous incident.

You hope you will never come across such an accident, but thanks to Tesla’s focus on safety and continuous software improvements, if you drive a Tesla, there is at least additional certainty that the Tesla will protect you and record the scenario for legal or insurance disputes.

Have you not had enough? X Auto reported again in December 2018 against the windshield of a Tesla. “While roaming on the highway, a Tesla Model X was hit by a steel axle that came out of nowhere, the owner says – Autopilot (Tesla’s semi-autonomous steering assistance software) took over until the driver returned from the mental shock and was able to drive . “

Again, it is also a relief that Tesla’s semi-autonomous driver assistance software becomes weak when a driver freezes from shock or injury. Autopilot is perhaps the best friend of a driver.

