A mom whose baby was almost dead at birth praised the quick-minded nurses who intervened and saved her life when things went wrong.

Sarah Hunt and her husband Geoff, 39, were overjoyed after the birth of their second child Clara, but the happiness quickly turned into panic when a midwife noticed that something was wrong with the newborn baby in the delivery room.

Hunt, 39, said she chose to have a cesarean at Queen’s Hospital in Burton because her first pregnancy led her to have an emergency cesarean.

She said, “We expected everything to go smoothly – and that made her come out. It was then that things got worse.

“I was awake but not quite with her, so the midwife gave Clara to my husband.

Clara Hunt is pictured as a tot

(Image: Sarah Hunt)

“He was giving her a hug when the midwife jumped in and took her from Clara and put her on oxygen. He didn’t realize it but she was having trouble breathing.

“She was getting worse and worse.”

Clara was quickly transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and received a special mask to help pump oxygen into her lungs.

Ms. Hunt, who is also the mother of eight-year-old William, said: “Fortunately, they picked it up right away and she was taken to the NICU where she was placed in an oxygen-enriched incubator. also received antibiotics.

“The first 48 hours were really serious and we were so scared, but the consultant told us that this can sometimes happen with babies born by cesarean and who arrive quite quickly.

Clara Hunt is pictured now with her brother William

(Image: Sarah Hunt)

“She was with all the premature babies and she was so tall in comparison. It really struck home how bad it could have been and how lucky we were that the staff acted so quickly.”

“They had a small apartment so we could stay so that we could be near Clara while she recovered. There was an old kettle and a microwave, so when we were released, we upgraded them. “

From their experience, she said, “It was all very vague, but we felt like we were in good hands.”

Ms. Hunt, who is a veterinarian, lived in Burton at the time but now lives in Colton near Rugeley.

She said that Clara, who is now six years old and attended Tower View School in Burton before the family moved, is like any other girl her age and the mom will always be grateful to the nurses and their quick actions.

She said, “It’s the kind of thing we take for granted, but before modern medicine, my baby would be dead. I don’t think people realize how blessed the NHS is.

“When she came home for the first year, Clara had to touch me all the time because we were separated at first, but now she looks like any other six-year-old girl.

Clara Hunt is pictured with mom Sarah, who thanked Burton's midwives for telling the story of the youngster

(Image: Sarah Hunt)

“I am very proud of her. She is so intelligent and talkative – you cannot silence her!

“Everyone loves Clara, she is wonderful.”

She also praised hospital staff, saying, “I can’t blame them.

“They did everything they had to and all they could.

“They were all superb and we will be eternally grateful to you.”

