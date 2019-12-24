advertisement

The big Amazon sale may be over now that it’s Christmas Eve, but the deals are just as good or even better in the retailer’s new year-end sale. Don’t believe us? Well, you do that after you’ve seen this murderous deal. Wi-Fi smart plugs from major brands usually cost between $ 17 and $ 30 per pop. $ 30 for one plug! That’s crazy, and today’s deal on the best-selling smart plugs is proof. Grab a 4-pack before they are sold out and you can get Meross WiFi Mini Smart Plugs for only $ 7.50 each! They work with an app, Alexa and Google Assistant, and you don’t have to buy a hub or anything else to make them work.

Here is more info from the product page:

APP remote control: switch on electronics anywhere on your smartphone with the Meross app. You can view the status of connected devices anywhere, anytime. All data is sent and stored securely using Amazon AWS servers in the US.

Voice control: you can operate your devices hands-free, just execute voice commands to switch the connected devices on or off. Compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant.

Compact size: only takes one contact, so you can stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same socket, more convenient and more practical.

Schedule and timer setting: you can schedule the connected device to turn on and off automatically. Extra advantage of saving energy when lights are not needed or are switched on accidentally. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Quality and service: the mini plug is made of PC flame-retardant material, is approved for safety and quality assurance. Certified by ETL (5009830) and FCC (2 AMUU-MSS110) in the US, PSE (18031354) and Telec (brand number JN0810 i01) in Japan. And it supports any home device up to 16A. Any problem, please contact us and we will find a solution until you are satisfied.

