What can people use 5G for? Analysts have explored the various use cases for 5G’s mobile super high-speed Internet and reported on various applications such as AI-controlled automation of factories and driverless cars.

However, there is an entertaining way to use 5G, and Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), PLDT, is using its mobile games and knowledge from the esports market to drive 5G.

Athletes from the nation’s first and only franchise-based esport league, The Nationals, participated in the country’s first 5G-based esport match at PLDT headquarters in Makati City.

Equipped with the latest 5G mobile phones, athletes from PLDT-Smart Omega and Cignal Ultra Warriors fought with Mobile Legends over the 5G network from Smart.

The handsets Huawei Mate 5G, OPPO Reno 5G and ZTE Axion 5G were presented at the event.

Smart will also provide indoor 5G coverage to support the training grounds of various esports teams under The Nationals.

This follows the country’s successful esport debut at the 30th Southeast Asian Games, where the country won multiple gold medals at various esport events, including DoTA 2, Mobile Legends and StarCraft 2.

Staunch esports advocate

“We have always been a staunch supporter of this growing industry, and part of that commitment is to make the most of our technology to advance sport in the country,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, chief revenue officer and smart president and CEO from PLDT.

During the SEA Games, Smart collaborated with the Philippine national sports team Sibol and offered incentives for gold medalists. PLDT and Smart also hosted a special 5G storefront in New Clark City to show Filipino sports fans the exciting new applications that 5G enables.

“5G is very promising and I am very happy to know that it will be very promising for The Nationals. Athletes would certainly love the lower latency that allows them to maximize their response times, and teams will benefit from other use cases, such as instant reruns and access to VoDs for their reviews and strategy phases, ”said Darren Vitug, Commissioner by The Nationals.

5G, the fifth generation wireless broadband technology, enables extremely high speeds with lower latency – two factors that are important for an improved gaming experience.

The lower latency that Smart’s current 5G network offers is ideal for real-time AR / VR and gaming applications. With the provision of 5G Standalone (5G SA), this performance will be further improved in the future by extremely reliable communication with low latency (URLLC), another key function of 5G.

5G SA was called “pure 5G” because it relies exclusively on 5G for data transmission and enables the full benefits of the 5G functions to be tested and demonstrated. In contrast, 5G NSA (not standalone) combines the use of 5G and existing 4G / LTE resources for data transmission.

In addition to gaming, 5G also opens up opportunities for applications in other areas such as retail, transportation, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing.

5G areas and milestones

Smart launched the country’s first 5G base stations in Makati and Pampanga in 2018, transforming Makati City and Clark Freeport Zone into the country’s first Smart 5G cities.

Last year, Araneta City was the country’s first Smart 5G Lifestyle Hub and 5G-enabled mall, where the country’s first 5G indoor installation took place. PLDT and Smart have also launched 5G at Ateneo de Manila University to transform it into the first Smart 5G campus, giving students and technology experts at the university the opportunity to work together to develop practical and relevant 5G solutions.

PLDT and Smart also launched the Smart 5G Alliance, which is intended to accelerate 5G innovation in the Philippines and the first 5G standalone (SA) video call in Southeast Asia using the Nokia 5G SA core, radio and PLDT-Smart 5G Technolab.

PLDT has also partnered with Cisco to transform PLDT’s IP transport infrastructure into a fully automated, software-defined 5G-enabled IP transport network. With this extremely reliable, highly scalable and software-defined infrastructure of the next generation, which uses the existing fiber optic network from PLDT, PLDT can offer its customers seamlessly customized digital experiences.

Best positioned to use 5G

Equipped with a fixed and a wireless infrastructure, which is operated via the country’s largest fiber optic network, currently over 307,000 kilometers, PLDT and Smart are best positioned to provide 5G in the country.

As part of the ongoing LTE and LTE advanced roll-out, Smart is also using 5G-enabled devices and upgrading the core and transport elements of its network, including the upgrade of the backhaul, which connects the network’s mobile network locations nationwide with fiber optics.

