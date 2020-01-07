advertisement

The interpreter of “Mala Santa” knows how to wear her figure and did it with a very tight sports body.

Becky G is one of the youngest singers she immersed in the world of reggaeton and urban music. It’s also great!

At just 22 years old, the interpreter of “Mala Santa” fascinated millions with her casual, casual and very sensual style.

Today we have a photo of heart attack for fans of this beauty … And it is knowing how wonderful her figure is, Becky G wanted to highlight it with a sensational black body.

The truth is that the garment fits perfectly and the singer looks divine as always!

