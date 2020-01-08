advertisement

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Go to every beer distributor these days and you will find seltzers on the shelves. But there is a small village just outside of Pottsville that stands in the middle of the Seltzer movement and it is aptly called Seltzer.

It is a promo that has played a lot on TV and social media in recent days with the fake mayor of Seltzer, Pennsylvania. But Seltzer is actually a real place, a small village of about 300 people in Schuylkill County.

“It’s like a dream come true to see the town of Seltzer, a town that can make it big,” said Bill Holley, member of the Seltzer Hose Company.

The Seltzer Hose Company is currently the only place in the world where you can find and sip Bud Light Seltzers. Anheuser Busch will release the product on January 13, but has Northeast Eagle distributors in Pittston deliver an early shipment to the village last month. Bud Light also gave the snake company a substantial donation.

“We never thought about getting a $ 15,000 donation. This is a small town in Schuylkill County and you work hard for the money you get,” said assistant fire chief Mike Kitsock.

In addition to the check, Anheuser Busch and Bud Light gave a small launch party at the fire station and brought a production team to film. Since then, the snake company has been handling phone calls from people a few hours away asking if they can get hold of these tins.

“We’re all volunteers here, nobody gets paid and for $ 15,000 to drop on our lap, actually, because someone wanted to come in and use the hall for a party, it turned out to be something big and magical,” said Holley.

“To put the small village of Seltzer on the map, it was a great experience,” said Jennifer Becker, treasurer of the snake company.

When you pick up a suitcase from these seltzers, you can find the map coordinates of the hose company on the package, the small village that could and did thanks to the seltzer’s fight.

