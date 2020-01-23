advertisement

Critics say the problem is a lack of diversity in the school board and in the community.

January 23, 2020 10:36 AM EST

By Samara Lynn

ABC News – A Texas high school is in the spotlight after parents of two students said their sons are facing suspension and other disciplinary measures at school because they have refused to cut their dreadlocks.

The controversy that critics claim is rooted in racial insensitivity and school board policy in the mostly white city is the latest to address natural black hairstyles that have sprung up across the country. The district vehemently denies the allegations of racism and claims that its policies, which have existed for 30 years, apply to all students, regardless of race.

In September, a New Jersey referee was suspended after forcing a black teenager to cut his dreadlocks to take part in a wrestling match.

New York and California have passed a law that prohibits discrimination based on natural hairstyles – an issue that affects black people at school and at work. Senator Cory Booker introduced a federal law that prohibits such discrimination.

Deandre Arnold is a student of Barbers Hill High School, a public school in Mont Belvieu, Texas, 30 miles east of Houston. His mother Sandy told ABC News that Deandre learned from school in December that the hairstyle must be included in the dress code. “The only way the dress code could be that I cut them off,” she said – the problem is the length of the dreadlocks.

MORE: New Jersey referee suspended after forcing youthful wrestlers to cut dreadlocks or lose match

The school’s dress-up and grooming code – part of a 112-page manual published on their website – states in the male hairstyle policy: “Male students’ hair is never stretched under the eyebrows or under the earlobes , Male student hair must not protrude over a shirt collar, or be gathered or worn so that it falls over a shirt collar under the eyebrows or under the earlobes. “

Until he cuts his hair, Deandre was given the option of an in-school suspension (ISS). This usually means that the student is removed from the usual classroom, but remains on campus to continue schoolwork or go to an alternative school, his mother said. With both options, Deandre could graduate in a few months, but he couldn’t go with peers during the graduation, Sandy said.

“I refuse to send him to the ISS, he didn’t do anything wrong,” said Sandy. She said she was frustrated because she said school never called me because Deandre was disrespectful or because of his grades, but because of his hair.

Last year, when Deandre’s dreadlocks grew, he used rubber bands and clips to keep them off his shoulders and in line with school clothes, his mother said. Then she said the school changed its clothing policy after a board meeting on December 16, 2019 to ban male students from wearing hair accessories.

The headmaster, Greg Poole, denied that the guidelines had been changed. “No way,” he said to ABC News when asked if the policy had been changed.

However, in the minutes posted by this board meeting on the district’s website, a point on the agenda for the meeting is “Reviewing Student Dress Code / Request Processing Procedure”.

Poole said at the meeting, “There have been many clarifications but no significant changes.” He also said that headmistress Sandy Arnold had warned that her son “was not compliant long before any revisions”.

Denadre’s 16-year-old Kaden Bradford’s cousin has been told that if he doesn’t cut his dreadlocks, he won’t be able to return to school, his mother Cindy Bradford told ABC News.

“My son has the same problem (like Deandre),” said Bradford. “He is in the second year and has been scared since the sixth grade.”

Bradford said that the school principal, Rick Kana, told her shortly after the Christmas break, “the only way Kaden can get back to school is by cutting his hair.”

“He had (dreads) last year,” she said. “He took a headband and pushed it off his shoulders. (The school) said if he kept it that way it wouldn’t be a problem. “

Bradford said she tried to appease the school by getting Kaden’s dreads cornrowed, a tightly braided hairstyle with the dreadlocks lying flat on the scalp.

“I spent $ 70 on Sunday to beautify it,” said Bradford, but she said Kana, the headmistress, insisted that Kaden’s hair be cut.

ABC News requested comments from Kana and the school’s communications director, but has not yet received a response.

Community members have criticized the school on social media and recently at a school board meeting. Gerry Wayne Monroe, who claimed to be an education attorney and executive director of the United Urban Alumni Association, which he calls a group of alumni who serve as watchdogs for their school districts, threatened school officials with 24-hour protests at one board meeting. He also submitted a dress code exemption form to the school on behalf of Deandre after seeing Deandre’s story on a local show and contacting the family.

Monroe told ABC News that he believed the problem with dreadlocks was due to a lack of diversity in the school board and community. All board members are white except one Hispanic member, the headmaster said.

“The minority population is very, very small,” said Monroe of the community. He said the members of the school board “sat as they didn’t care” at the board meeting when he and others made requests on behalf of Deandre and Kaden.

The high school is located in the city of Mont Belvieu, Texas, in Chambers County, with a small portion of the city in Liberty County. According to datausa.io, the city is 78.1% white, 11.8% Spanish / Latin and 9% black.

Sandy Arnold said she asked the school board at an open forum meeting in December, “Did you speak to someone of color to learn some history about dreadlocks?”

Kaden, said Cindy, is a good student and band member who has no problems. She said she had “no earthly idea” why the school had suddenly put Deandre and Kaden under pressure to open their locks after they were allowed to wear them in previous years. She said Kaden and her entire family had gone to the same school district all their lives and could not understand why students’ hairstyles had suddenly become a problem.

Both Kaden and Deandre are “great kids,” Poole said.

He also said that both boys are “100%” allowed to come to school and neither has been suspended.

“We allow dreadlocks and extensions,” Poole told ABC News. “We have a dress code for hair length that applies to all students of all races. We have a legal right to this expectation. “

When asked whether the board would consider reviewing its policies to change styles and trends, Poole said he would not speak on behalf of the board, but that he had a “constitutional right” to issue guidelines.

“Politics are not about cornflowers or ethnicity,” Poole said. “No injustice is committed.” He admitted that both students could be subjected to the ISS if they did not cut their hair, but stressed that the rule applies to all male students, regardless of their ethnicity or hairstyle. He said the district had a legally approved derogation for medical and religious reasons and that the parents had not chosen to take advantage of this option.

In the meantime, Bradford said she had contacted a lawyer about the matter. Sandy Arnold said she left all options “on the table,” but felt that the school board was “in a stalemate.”

