The crucial movement when Tom Van Deursen knew he had to go his own way was at the Skookum Festival in the middle of Stanley Park.

Vernon, B.C. The old rockers Daysormay were on stage when it suddenly hit him.

“I looked at her set and looked at her lead singer Aiden [Andrews] – so young that he did such a good job – and I started to cry because I wanted him to be when I was his age, but I joined another band that makes music differently, “he says. “At the time, I was 28 years old and looked at my life and said, ‘If I wanted to give this dream a real chance, I have to give it everything.'”

Van Deursen was a founding member of the popular funk and soul band The Boom Booms from Vancouver, which still occasionally gives concerts at that time.

“I [said], ‘I have to do this and break out on my own and try it out,'” he recalls. “I said, ‘I’m going to step back a bit with this band.'”

It turned out that the timing with other band members who were equally busy with other activities from a jazz trio to a new baby was right.

Van Deursen is almost two years away from this conversation and all-in with his new band Small Town Artillery. It was “100 percent” the right choice, he says. “It was amazing.”

To trace the origin of this band you have to go all the way back to the small town of Kaslo, BC. where Van Deursen first learned a guitar at the age of 11 and his brother Derek learned the drums at the age of nine.

“The dream we shared was to move to the big city and have a career,” he says. “I was the first to leave. I graduated. By chance, I came across the boom-boom tree planting.”

Derek arrived in Vancouver two years later, along with bassist Carson Webber – about a decade ago – but they haven’t started small town artillery for four years.

“We have been super active for two years,” added Van Deursen.

From the beginning they decided to become a rock band with a robust horn section.

“I always loved brass and I wanted to use it in a way that was different from what you normally hear,” he says. “They record big lead lines that a synthesizer normally needs for modern rock. It’s a bright, cutting sound.”

It also helped with their bookings. “We say, ‘We have a horn section’ and they say, ‘You are a rock band, but I think it could work because the sheet brings an element of something different and timeless.'”

The music may be light and light and make you dance, but don’t be fooled by the issues it covers – from oil consumption to capitalism.

“There is so much in the world that a voice needs,” says Van Deursen. “It is important to me to find ways to defend this while we are on the move … I am training myself, but I am not on the front line fighting as hard as some of my friends. It is a duty, articulating hers struggles in every way imaginable. “

The band will have the chance to spread this message across Canada when they start their cross-country tour on March 6th with a headlining show at the Vancouver Rickshaw Theater.

“We’re driving from Alert Bay to Halifax,” says Van Deursen. “We have booked a lot of smaller towns. The connections you make are more tangible … You grew up in a small town when we went through bands and you stayed after that, you never forget. I can name all the bands, they got through Kaslo as a child. “

For this purpose, Small Town Artillery will play The Point Artist-Run Center on Sunday, February 16, as part of Cypress Point’s Winter Carnival.

Van Deursen has played Whistler “more than I have fingers” over the years, but never at The Point.

“There are horn solos, drum solos, guitar solos,” says Van Deursen. “We’ll ask you to jump, move your arms, and ask some thought-provoking questions through our music.”

Tickets to the show cost $ 35 with dinner or $ 20 only for the show. Get them at thepointartists.com/.

