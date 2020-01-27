advertisement

HONG KONG – A suspected homemade small bomb detonated in a Hong Kong hospital on Monday. Some patients were temporarily evacuated, but there were no injuries, the police said.

The incident happened after a group of demonstrators set fire to the lobby of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong’s Fanling suburb on Sunday, which the authorities had planned to set up as a quarantine facility, as fears of a corona virus outbreak on mainland China increased. Local residents were not informed of government plans, which led to street protests.

The riot police arrested a large number of residents in Fanling District, Hong Kong, China, on January 26, 2020. The demonstrators are fighting over the proposal to use newly built apartments as a quarantine station in a residential area. (Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)

The government has since announced that it will stop using the Fai Ming property as a quarantine facility while it is holding talks at the upcoming North District Council meeting.

The government has announced that it will “stop preparatory work at the Fai Ming Estate,” as protests may pose a potential quarantine facility. #hongkong #wuhanvirus #WuhanCoronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak pic.twitter.com/Oa38Z1ZjXA

– Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) January 26, 2020

Hong Kong has been shaken by demonstrations focused on its relationship with mainland China over the past seven months.

The device exploded in a toilet cubicle at the Caritas Medical Center at around 2:30 p.m. local time, the police said in a statement.

The explosives disposal unit “found a suspicious bomb in a toilet, 15 centimeters long, 10 centimeters in diameter,” the police said.

“They took the parts of the suspect bomb away for further investigation and evacuated about 20 people to a safe place. Nobody was injured. “

The motive for the hospital explosion was not known.

In recent days, democracy-friendly lawmakers, activists and a union of medical personnel have been asked to close the mainland border to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong prohibited residents of Hubei province, the center of the virus outbreak, from entering the city on Sunday. Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed a border closure last week as inappropriate and impractical.

Hong Kong has so far confirmed eight cases of people infected with the virus, which have reportedly killed at least 80 people in mainland China.

Epoch Times employees contributed to this article.

