In 2019, American companies reached decisive milestones on the way to launching small satellites. Firefly Aerospace and Virgin Orbit have partnered and achieved test targets before their respective missile’s first flights this year. At the same time, Rocket Lab improved its launch frequency and began developing its electronic rocket to expand its capabilities in 2020.

Firefly Aerospace

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace is preparing to launch the Alpha rocket, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The mission is launched from the SLC-2W at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, the base of the United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket.

The final step in alpha development before launch is currently underway. A complete first stage for qualification tests is installed on test stand 2. The integrated stage, which includes four Fireflys Reaver engines, concludes with a series of Hotfire tests that span multiple tests with a full mission cycle for 165 seconds each.

Check out the Firefly Alpha engine compartment! There are 4 Reaver motors in the first stage that generate 165,500 lbf of thrust, allowing Alpha to deliver 1,000 kg payload for low LEO and 630 kg for 500 km SSO. #Firefly #MakingSpaceForEveryone #FullAttack! pic.twitter.com/QbR8ykWxTT

– Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 3, 2020

To complete the home route from Alpha’s development, Firefly is working with the experienced aerospace company Aerojet Rocketdyne. Through this partnership, Firefly will acquire additive manufacturing expertise for Reaver’s engine production. Aerojet Rocketdyne will also affect changes to the first and second stage engines for Alpha Block 2, an improved design that will increase payload performance. Block 2 upgrades are expected to increase the mass that Alpha can deliver for Sun Synchronous Orbit from 630 kg to 800 kg.

In addition to the alpha rocket, Aerojet Rocketdyne will also work with Firefly on the orbital transfer vehicle and the larger beta launchers. The beta missile, which was originally planned as a three-core missile, will now have a larger single core. The stage is powered by the AR1 engine that Aerojet Rocketdyne originally developed to power the ULA Vulcan rocket before choosing Blue Origin’s BE-4 instead.

Firefly also works with international companies for both launchers and spacecraft. RUAG Space from Switzerland will supply the payload adapter for Firefly launchers. RUAG is an experienced aerospace supplier that already provides payload adapters for Ariane 5, Atlas V, Delta IV, Proton, Soyuz and Antares launchers.

For missions in the Cislunar region, Firefly has partnered with Israel Aerospace Industries and agreed to collaborate on moon landing technology based on the Beresheet spacecraft. The two companies will work together to develop an American version of the country called Genesis. The spacecraft will be used to compete for mission contracts under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Firefly’s first Genesis flight will take place in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Firefly.

Virgin orbit

In Mojave, California, Virgin Orbit is preparing to launch an orbital rocket for the first time. After shipping from the Long Beach facility, the first LauncherOne orbital rocket has completed the propellant charge cycles and pressure test.

Before the first attempt to reach orbit, the rocket is paired with the Boeing 747 Cosmic Girl carrier aircraft on the tarmac at Mojave Air and Spaceport. A taxi test with the rocket on board as well as a test to carry with you in captivity will be carried out in January. These tests will precede a demonstration start in the coming weeks.

Looking to the future, Virgin Orbit has also pursued new launch sites and new goals for its customers. The British space agency awarded Virgin Orbit £ 7.35m ($ 9.5m) to enable LauncherOne missions from Cornwall spaceport at Cornwall Newquay Airport in England. The funds are to be used for the development and manufacture of support systems for take-offs, with the aim of reaching Cornwall’s first take-off in the fourth quarter of 2021 at the earliest.

Once LauncherOne’s payloads are removed from the ground, they may be destined for orbit outside the Earth. As part of a consortium between Virgin Orbit, SatRevolution and Polish universities, between one and three launches are transported to Mars with a size of only 50 kilograms. The first LauncherOne mission with this interplanetary architecture is scheduled for 2022 at the earliest.

The spaceship is designed and manufactured by SatRevolution, a Polish nanosatellite manufacturer. SatRevolution launched Poland’s first commercial nano-satellite aboard the NG-11 International Space Station mission in April 2019. The satellite was delivered on board the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo vehicle and was released from the station in July 2019.

The partnership is part of a new offering from Virgin Orbit that includes a third stage in the missile’s payload fairing and provides the performance required to deliver payloads to higher Earth orbits, to the moon or to interplanetary targets.

Rocket Lab

The most experienced provider of small satellite launches, Rocket Lab, is still carrying out tests and reaching its own milestones. The tenth launch of the electron rocket was successful, including successfully re-entering the first stage, an important step towards recovery and reuse.

Flight 10 also had a new automated flight termination system (AFTS) that is now only used by Rocket Lab and SpaceX. The system replaces human-in-the-loop flight termination systems and aims to shorten the processing time between missions.

Flight ten did, and all future electron missions will only use AFTS. The successful debut on flight ten was followed by four flights on which both AFTS and human-in-the-loop AGV systems were present.

Another Rocket Lab debut will take place in the second quarter of 2020, when the launch of Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) starts. The new base at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia will support a special mission for the U.S. Air Force’s space test program. The STP-27RM mission will consist of a single research and development satellite.

Rocket Lab also broke ground on a third launch pad, LC-1B, alongside LC-1 on the New Zealand Mahia Peninsula. Both new pads will support Rocket Lab’s goal of increasing the start frequency. LC-1B is designed to support missions within a few days.

