advertisement

GRANADA HILLS – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 at 11:41 p.m. The Caltech Seismological Laboratory reported Tuesday, two miles northeast of Granada Hills.

According to observers, the quake was felt on social media, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

advertisement

We are monitoring preliminary reports of a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the LA area. There are currently no reports of damage and / or injury to the LAPD.

– LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 22, 2020

#LAFD is now in #EarthquakeMode. All stations meet in a staging area and follow a pre-planned route through their districts to determine the need for emergency services due to a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, the epicenter of which was within the city limits of Los Angeles. #GranadaHills https://t.co / tcm2BfEOmh

– LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 22, 2020

Update COMPLETE #EarthquakeModeIncident; INC # 0002; 0:45; The LAFD has completed the systematic survey of the city of Los Angeles by land and air and is pleased to report that our … https://t.co/Zjzq8nYYAK has not identified any major damage to the infrastructure

– LAFD (@LAFD) January 22, 2020

The #Earthquake Shaking in #GranadaHills & other parts of @CountyofLA reminds us that we live in #EarthquakeCountry! Check out free preparedness information available in several languages:

💻 https://t.co/rtVAprAha7📞Dial 2-1-1 & request a free copy of the Emergency Survival Guide

– Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) January 22, 2020

advertisement