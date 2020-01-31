advertisement

A man appeared in court on charges of personal injury following an incident in a house on a street in Derby.

Darlington Masunda appeared before magistrates accused of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident at Malham Road, Littleover, on January 29.

Derbyshire Live reported yesterday that a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Details of her injuries have not been released, but police said she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Masunda, of Malham Road, Littleover, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality.

No pleas were reported to the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and the case has now been transferred to Derby Crown Court.

Lynn Bickley, prosecutor, said, “I request that the matter be referred to the Crown court. There will be no request for bail.”

Amjid Ibrahim, Masunda’s representative for Bhatia Best Solicitors, said: “There will be no bail request, sir, I will stop there.”

Ian Shaw, president of the bench, told Masunda that the case would be referred to Derby Crown Court.

The 36-year-old will then appear before a judge on February 28.

He has been in pre-trial detention to date.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 29, Derbyshire police were called by the ambulance service for the East Midlands just before 2:50 p.m.

Paramedics reported that they went to an apartment in Malham Road, Littleover, where a woman was found seriously injured.

