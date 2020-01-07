advertisement

A small fire on Friday, January 3rd, led to the evacuation of the Roundhouse Lodge, Whistler Blackcomb (WB) confirmed.

In a statement, WB said that the fire in Pika’s restaurant was safely extinguished at around 2:00 p.m. of employees. “Out of caution” the Roundhouse was evacuated and the Whistler Village Gondola stopped loading guests onto Whistler Mountain. The release continued.

After the fire was investigated by the Whistler Fire Rescue Service, staff and guests were allowed to return to the building around 3:15 p.m.

It was a day with limited terrain at WB on which all upper alpine terrain remained closed. The avalanche danger after a recent heavy snow combined with a weak snow cover and strong winds led to the closure of the Peak 2 Peak and the upper part of the Blackcomb gondola.

Avalanche Canada raised the danger level to extreme in rare cases on Friday and advised the public to avoid any avalanche site in the hinterland.

