The show must go on, as the saying goes. Helen Hamilton was only too familiar with the worn showbiz saying from last September when her regular guitarist dropped out in the eleventh hour before a performance.

Hamilton looked for a replacement and pushed Charlie Stenner, formerly of the Ellie & Charlie duo, to tune in. Without having a sample under their belts, the couple’s unknownness was obviously not noticeable to the crowd in the FireRock Lounge.

“It just clicked,” says Hamilton, singer and keyboardist for the duo, which is now known as Little Earthquakes. “I remember halfway through our show I announced that we were playing together for the first time and people were amazed because there was definitely chemistry.

“I knew immediately that we would get along musically.”

This sonic union paid off for Little Earthquakes in the few months they were together. Their reduced, smooth sound, which Hamilton calls “Lo-Fi Alt-Pop”, earned them a biweekly residency at The Longhorn and took them to the finale of the 2019 edition of Whistlers Music Search.

Before the bands’ annual struggle, Hamilton and Stenner decided that they would not conform to the cover-heavy saccharine pop aesthetic typical of Whistler’s bars and clubs.

“This was a deliberate decision,” says Hamilton. “The decision Charlie and I made was that we do what we wanted and not try to please a crowd. I firmly believe that you make the music that you really, really love, no matter what it is, I suddenly had a different opinion after doing covers for the past two years that I was going to start playing music that was a lot more what I liked Nice to do in competition because we literally didn’t care. “

This does not mean that small earthquakes do not cover camouflage, but only that they have to apply their own style and push boundaries. (The best example of this is the rousing live broadcast of Little Earthquakes’ Sharon Van Etten’s “Every Time the Sun Comes Up” on YouTube.)

“It’s about finding a good middle ground by discussing songs that people know but always adding our own style to make it more enjoyable. It also has to be challenging,” says Hamilton, adding that she plays keys more than ever before, while Stenner built a MIDI keyboard and looped it into her songs.

She believes that both local and Whistler visitors have an appetite for more musical creativity and experimentation, and it is up to the managers and organizers of the bars to take risks that may not fit the shape of a cookie cutter.

“I always say we do our own thing and if you’re looking for party music it won’t be us. But a lot of people say to me: ‘No, I really like to hear more of an original sound.'” She says. “I just think that people, maybe the locals, but probably also the tourists, are happy to hear something as long as it is good, something original and sweet sounding.”

Like some Whistler artists before her, Hamilton has a lot of part-time jobs to make ends meet. Working primarily as a makeup artist, she is also a barista at Mount Currie Coffee Co., regularly organizes vintage pop-up markets and has even given her voice in the UK, most recently for the luxury watch maker Patek Phillippe. (“If you re-license it, you won’t have to do any work, but you will be paid again!” Enthuses Hamilton.) But the whistling didn’t hinder her creativity. In fact, it is only elevated.

“I found in Whistler that I was more inspired and creative than ever, and I think it’s because of the downtime you have here,” says Hamilton. “You have to work hard and play hard, but it’s an inspiring place. And if you meet the right people, like Charlie, it’s just a lot better in terms of creativity than any other time in my life.”

Catch small earthquakes on Longhorn on February 5th and then every other Wednesday for the rest of winter. The duo is also keen to release more video content and plans to open a YouTube channel.

