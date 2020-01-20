advertisement

The Morrison government offers a number of measures to help small businesses affected by the devastating wildfires.

The package includes grants, loans and tax aid to the estimated 192,000 small businesses and sole traders in the most affected regions.

“Getting small businesses back on their feet is vital,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, announcing the move Monday.

The package follows a Small Business Roundtable led by Morrison, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Small Business Minister Michaelia Cash, in which 70 participants such as the Business Council of Australia and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated.

An overarching figure of the cost of the package has yet to be announced, as the damage is still under review in many communities.

“This comprehensive package makes it easier for those who have suffered direct fire damage or are indirectly economically affected by the bushfires,” said Morrison.

Loans of up to $ 500,000 are offered to companies that have suffered a substantial loss of property or income.

The loan has a term of 10 years and is used for the restoration or replacement of damaged assets and for working capital.

The loans will be available with a repayment period of up to two years without accrued interest. The later interest rate would be set at 50 percent of the ten-year Commonwealth government bond rate – currently around 0.6 percent.

Building on the disaster relief grants set up by the state governments, the Federal Government will also support eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations with top-up grants.

This program is not limited and means that businesses and organizations affected by the fires receive tax-free grants of up to $ 50,000.

The tax representative has also agreed to take a number of support measures.

Taxpayers in affected postal codes can now submit and pay annual reports and income tax returns through May 28, 2020.

Companies that make their installment payments quarterly can also set these installments to zero for the quarter of December 2019 and request a refund for installments that were made in the quarter of September 2019.

According to Brendan O’Connor, spokesman for the Labor Department for Small Businesses, affected businesses need immediate help and some are on the verge of collapse.

Mr. O’Connor urged the government to provide details of which companies can apply for help and said it was not yet clear.

“After looking at the government website, I still need to see guidelines, parameters, details, and forms that small businesses need to fill out to apply for grants or loans,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

