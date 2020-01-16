advertisement

The Irons Area Tourist Association is blessing snowmobilers for a safe riding season, and the late start of the season will not prevent them from starting again on Saturday.

Bob Platt, president of the Irons Area Tourist Association, says accidents are the last thing he wants this season. “We have finally started to have snow, I went out for the first time yesterday to pack it, so we hope that the time will come and that we can continue to build a good base,” said Platt.

Even with a late start, MNR wants everyone to keep some safety tips in mind.

Scott Slavin, Northwest Michigan Recreational Trail Specialist, said, “At the start of the season, people are really excited to go out and ride and I think part of that excitement is overseeing some of the procedures that they have to follow. “

Like knowing your limits on the machine and driving right, says Slavin. “Stay on the right side of the track, drive soberly, keep your speeds low and we’re really trying to promote that.”

DNR says speed is a contributing factor in almost all fatal accidents, so make sure you slow down and be safe.

Platt says, “We want everyone to have a good time, go home safely and come back another time when they get the chance, and then take advantage of our 120 miles of trails that we have.”

So that everyone can ride safely and come back another day.

“It makes the situation difficult, the weather being as it is, I mean it’s just on the edge, but the ground is white, so people will go out and drive,” says Platt.

The 12th annual sled blessing takes place on Saturday January 18 at Skinner Park in Irons. There will be a free breakfast at 9am. The blessing begins at 11 a.m.

