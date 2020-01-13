advertisement

When Tim Cone asked about the difference between Stanley Pringle and Meralco on how harmful Raymond Almazan’s absence was on Sunday evening, he quickly replied: “Huge, Huge, Huge Almazan’s early exit from Game 3 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals went to the Gin Kings, who achieved a 2-1 lead in their Best-of-Seven series with 92: 84 in the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

“We talked about it at half-time. I said that “this is the time for Japeth (Aguilar) and Greg (Slaughter)” – that they can really do a lot of color testing and get some seals with Raymond, “said Cone.

Almazan injured his left knee after an embarrassing landing that also hit Ginebras LA Tenorio. He had to wait six minutes to undergo an MRI test at the Makati Medical Center.

The Kings and Bolts faced each other in the first half before Ginebra got away with up to 23 leads in the third period – proof of how vulnerable Meralco’s interior had become without one of his best defenders.

Aguilar repeated his solid performances in the first two games, scoring 23 points in seven blocks – Meralco had a total of two strokes as a team.

Pringle also made itself felt. Without the usual resistance in color, Ginebra’s dynamo had found its way inside and poured 17 of its 21 points into the third, which helped keep the kings out of reach.

“It was a big difference. I mean, what was it, a one point game in half? Then we got up at 20 and hit them? He is obviously present. Or his lack of presence was really noticeable, ”said Cone from Almazan.

Norman Black, coach of Meralco, said that such a loss undoubtedly took the wind out of his squad.

“It seemed to affect them (in a good way) reaching the third quarter. Ginebra did a good job of jumping on us immediately, taking advantage of it and taking control of the game, ”said Black.

The lanky, tall man stays day after day while the Bolts are waiting for Almazan’s MRT test to be read officially, Black and team manager Paolo Trillo told the inquirer in separate messages.

“He played great. Every time you lose a Raymond caliber player, it will definitely harm your team,” said Meralco importer Allen Durham. INQ

